Bozeman, MT

Last-second loss to Weber State amplifies Montana's need for a complete performance

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
406mtsports.com

Montana Grizzlies show glimpse of true potential in blasting Idaho State

MISSOULA — Montana was stuck in another one of its infamous scoreless droughts Saturday. This time, the Griz slammed the door shut. Brandon Whitney had scored or assisted on 10 straight points prior to Idaho State’s 10-2 run over a 4:41 stretch. He then drained a triple out of the timeout, assisted on another and UM led by 20 or more over the final seven minutes.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Leia Beattie leads Montana State women to road win over Weber State

BOZEMAN — Leia Beattie finished one point short of her career high, but her overall performance Saturday afternoon was arguably her best as a college player. Coming off the bench, Beattie scored a game-high 26 points on efficient shooting in the Montana State women’s basketball team’s 80-65 Big Sky Conference win over Weber State on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. She helped the Bobcats (11-7, 4-2 Big Sky) earn their third straight road victory and their first road sweep of the season.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties

BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana women's tennis team stumbles at Washington State

The Montana women's tennis team had its 2023 debut spoiled by Washington State on Friday afternoon in Pullman, Washington. The Cougars blanked the Grizzlies, 7-0. The highlight for Montana came at No. 5 singles where true freshman Shivika Agrawal of Arizona split sets with Washington State fifth-year senior Yang Lee of Taiwan before losing in a match tiebreaker, 7-5, 3-6, 10-2.
PULLMAN, WA
montanasports.com

Defending state wrestling champions, 4-time hopefuls shine at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic

MISSOULA — Plenty of familiar faces took center stage on Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic at Missoula Sentinel High School. One of the largest state wrestling tournaments of the year, the Jug Beck offers some of the state's top wrestlers to compete against each other regardless of class, while also getting challenged by schools from outside of Montana as a preview of sorts to the all-class state wrestling tournament coming up in Billings Feb. 10-11.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State adds pair of women's tennis players

BOZEMAN — First-year Montana State women’s tennis coach Suzie Woodburn has announced the addition of two student-athletes to her 2022-23 roster. Joining the Bobcats are Izabela Heinzovà, from Olomouc, Czech Republic, and Abby Riitters, from Half Moon Bay, California. Heinzovà, who prepped at Gymnazium, Olomouc, Čajkovského, ranked...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State to induct 8 athletes, 1 coach into Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame

BOZEMAN — Eight all-time athletes and a national champion head coach will earn induction into the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame on Feb. 17, Montana State Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced. Four Bobcat football All-Americans enter the Hall of Fame this year. Caleb Schreibeis, the 2012 Buck Buchanan...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Hula Bowl notes: Everything to know before two Montana Grizzlies take to the field Saturday morning

MISSOULA – The college football season may have officially come to a close Monday, but Montana fans will get one more chance to watch a pair of their favorite players. At 10 a.m. MT Saturday morning, linebacker Patrick O’Connell and cornerback Justin Ford will play in the Hula Bowl, a postseason all-star game. It will air on the CBS Sports Network and will be streamed on the CBS Sports App.
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?

If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Reflections on the Ponderosa Pine, Montana's State Tree

My love affair with the ponderosa pine started with trips through the forest, on my way to the south rim of the Grand Canyon. It continued with hiking and biking trips through Pattee Canyon, a short way from Missoula, Montana. Their height and orange-brown bark, scaly and large-patterned, drew me to them, but I knew little else about them.
MONTANA STATE

