Read full article on original website
Related
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Sporting News
Meet India’s U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup squad
The inaugural Under-19 women’s cricket World Cup begins on Saturday and will be played in the T20 format across two South African cities: Benoni and Potchefstroom. One of the favoured sides to lift the title in the 16-team competition on January 29 are the India U-19s. They are placed...
Sporting News
What time is KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr today? Schedule, main card start time for 2023 YouTube boxing fight
FaZe Temperrr is ready to prove the world he can be a true leading man and beat KSI. The two will fight one another on January 14. London’s Wembley Arena will host the bout between the two YouTubers. Temperrr replaces MMA fighter Dillon Danis, who backed out of the fight.
Sporting News
What are the biggest football stadiums in England? Wembley, Old Trafford capacities and more
Manchester United have started plans to redevelop Old Trafford, with the possibility that the stadium's capacity of 74,310 could be increased. Old Trafford is already one of the largest football grounds in England, although, with issues such as a leaking roof, it has been clear for some time that the ground is in need of modernisation.
Sporting News
Justin Langer's heartbreaking admission following Australian coaching exit
Justin Langer has admitted his coaching career may be over, less than 12 months after his messy departure from the Australian top job. The 52-year-old led the side to a T20 World Cup and Ashes victory towards the end of his tenure, but it wasn't enough to earn the long-term backing of Cricket Australia officials.
Sporting News
Tottenham vs Arsenal result, highlights and analysis as Lloris howler helps Gunners to crucial derby victory
Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over rivals Tottenham on Sunday. The Gunners were already top of the standings but knew that a positive result at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be hugely valuable to pad their lead after Manchester City lost to Manchester United the day before.
Comments / 0