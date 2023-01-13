This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Baylor's 19-year run in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll is over. The Bears had been ranked for 365 consecutive polls before falling out Monday after losing twice last week. Baylor had been in the AP Top 25 since Jan. 5, 2004, including a 21-week run at No. 1 in 2011-12.

WACO, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO