Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James tosses powder before the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 37,989.

Difference: 398 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 24 points Thursday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 119-115 double-overtime loss to Dallas.

James’ scoring average this season: 29.0.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 29.0 points per game, with 399 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James 14 more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaker game Feb. 9 at home against Milwaukee.

Next Lakers game: Sunday at home against Philadelphia.

___

