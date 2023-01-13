Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Coral SpringsTed RiversCoral Springs, FL
To Avoid Rear-Ending Vehicle, Florida Cop Reportedly Almost Runs Family Over. Was The Car More Important?Chibuzo NwachukuCoral Springs, FL
Related
Coral Springs Charter’s Zach Stewart Makes College Pick
Coral Springs Charter Zach Stewart is officially committed to playing college football next year at Worcester State University in Massachusetts. Stewart wanted to play college football and said its the greatest feeling knowing that he had reached his goal. “I met with Coach Peloquin in March, and I really liked...
FAU takeaways: Frantic comeback extends Owls' winning streak
The weather chilled in Boca Raton but Florida Atlantic's basketball squad remained blazing hot Saturday as it continues to garner national attention. A late second-half rally repelled a big scare from North Texas before a record and raucous crowd at Baldwin Arena. The streak lives — now at 15 games,...
Where band and life lessons were taught: Glades Central music hall named for Willie, Estella Pyfrom
BELLE GLADE — Schools were still segregated when Willie and Estella Pyfrom began teaching in The Glades. The couple dedicated their lives to educating children in western Palm Beach County, where they became role models with every lesson and tune. Now their names shine over the music hall at...
Committee officially recommends student boundary changes for new high school
After a nearly seven-hour meeting on Thursday night, WPTV now has a better idea of who will attend Palm Beach County’s new high school later this year.
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
WPBF News 25
Strong cold front to sweep across South Florida
A vigorous cold front will clear the South Florida area today. By noon, the front is bringing with it a chance of scattered showers. It will be offshore by this evening, and winds will pick up out of the north. Cold air will start to blast in. The latest: Weather...
CBS News
Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools
MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
tamaractalk.com
TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac
From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday
Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
gotowncrier.com
Culver’s Restaurant Groundbreaking
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Culver’s Restaurant in Loxahatchee Groves on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The new restaurant, part of a national chain, is under construction on the north side of Southern Blvd. east of B Road as part of the Groves Town Center project. The restaurant is being built by Campbell Construction JC Inc. Shown above taking part in the ceremony are owners Kase Bethel and Dr. Jennifer Bethel with their son Chase in the middle.
floridapolitics.com
Public school system losses to scholarship vouchers skyrocketing in PBC, delegation hears
Palm Beach County School District's funding for scholarship voucher programs has increased 600%, counting before the pandemic started. Democratic Rep. Joe Casello says the state has a war against public education that he predicts will render it unrecognizable in five to seven years. The Palm Beach County legislative delegation met...
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ alum wanted by US marshals arrested in South Florida
DAVIE, Fla. — A Pennsylvania man best known for his appearance on the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” before becoming a wanted fugitive by U.S. Marshals was arrested in South Florida on Friday, authorities said. Michael Anthony Baltimore, 44, of Carlisle, was...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seaside’s South Florida Truthful 2023 cracks down on teenagers, children
2019 South Florida Fair: A time-lapse video of scenes from West Palm. A time-lapse video showing interesting scenes from the 2019 South Florida Fair in West Palm Beach at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Palm Beach Post. In an effort to curb unruly behavior from fairgoing children and teens, the South...
MLK community parade returns to Riviera Beach
The city of Riviera Beach commemorated the life and historic accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr during a parade on Saturday.
Cold Weather Emergency Declared In South Florida
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s this weekend.
2 Palm Beach Central High students found fatally shot in Palm Springs, district says
WELLINGTON — Two Palm Beach Central High School students were killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Palm Springs, according to the Palm Beach County School District. In a message sent to parents Thursday, Principal Darren Edgecomb said the students died in an off-campus incident but did not identify the students or release any other information regarding the circumstances of their deaths. ...
Click10.com
Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
Florida woman arrested for child neglect days after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
jupiterwarcry.com
Jupiter residents attend annual Tequesta Fest
Tequesta held their annual festival, “Tequesta Fest,” on Jan. 7, in Paradise Park. Tequesta residents are welcomed to attend for free, while non-residents pay a $20 fee for the event. This year the festival consisted of fair rides, carnival games, sponsored tents and food trucks. “I went on...
