Coyotes rally in Clayton Keller's absence, but fall to Senators

The odds looked stacked against the Arizona Coyotes in the first period, but the team managed a rally against the Ottawa Senators.

Following Clayton Keller’s game misconduct and an unsuccessful challenge against the Senators’ second goal in the opening period, the Coyotes were outmatched by the Senators.

While the Coyotes haven’t fared well when playing behind in the skid, the offense rallied in Keller’s absence and posted big goals to keep the game from slipping away, ending in a 5-3 loss on Thursday at Mullett Arena.

Karel Vejmelka faced 18 shots just in the second period. The Senators' efforts weren’t rewarded until Alex DeBrincat jammed the puck in after several saves from Vejmelka and scored at 17:41. Vejmelka recorded 42 saves in his fourth game of 40-plus saves this season.

“In the rest of the game, we fought really hard," Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said. "I wished we would have defended a little bit better, I thought that we were not that stingy defensively as I would have loved. Effort-wise, our forecheck, the way we played after was a lot of good things. We didn’t find a way to get out of that.”

In the fire

The first period provided an overwhelming start, but the Coyotes escaped with just two goals surrendered. A defensive miscue up front by the Coyotes following Tim Stützle's initial shot left Brady Tkachuk alone to ring in the 1-0 lead at 7:49.

Tempers started flaring between the teams around 11:19 and it ended up costing the Coyotes when Keller received a game misconduct after cross-checking Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom after the whistle was blown. On Friday, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that Keller was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for the penalty.

The Coyotes have had the unenviable task of being shorthanded four times in the period, including a five-minute major from Keller’s cross-checking call. Derick Brassard jammed the puck into the net, causing Vejmelka’s mask to fall off. The Coyotes challenged for goaltender interference, but lost the challenge after the review showed that Vejmelka’s mask did not fall off before Brassard’s goal.

Next man up

With Keller exiting the game in the first period, the Coyotes were without its top playmaker for most of the game.

“It’s tough to lose a good player early like that in the game. I think the way that the guys responded to it was really good and I think that during that five-minute penalty kill, they killed with a lot of pride and a lot of urgency,” Tourigny said.

Dylan Guenther spearheaded most of the offensive chances by the Coyotes in Keller’s absence and nearly scored with 38.5 seconds left in the first period after rebounding Nick Schmaltz’s attempt. His drive paid off in the second period when he was fed in the high slot by Christian Fischer and Juuso Valimaki at 8:45 in the second period.

Lawson Crouse took the team lead in goals when he perfectly knocked in Nick Bjugstad’s backhand pass at 3:45 in the third period to put the Coyotes down by one goal. Guenther recorded his second point with the secondary assist and scored his first points since returning to the team on Sunday from the World Junior Championship.

“I just tried to use that momentum from the World Juniors and I played with more confidence because over there I touched the puck more,” Guenther said. “I thought I played better tonight and had some chances and some shots. I think just keep shooting the puck and getting on the forecheck.”

Special teams finding a way

The Coyotes logged 31 penalty minutes to set a new season-high, but only surrendered one power play goal on the four chances. Over the last three home games, the Coyotes have all but one of its last 12 penalties. The biggest momentum shift came when the Coyotes killed the two-minute penalty that followed the five-minute penalty in the first.

“The killers did a great job,” Guenther said. “I think that built momentum for us and gave us momentum into the second period. It was a huge kill and Vejmelka was a huge part of that and I think we just used that into the second.”

