BOZEMAN, Montana – Experience trumped youth on Sunday, when a veteran North Dakota squad topped the Bobcats 5-2 in Bozeman. The Fighting Hawks swept doubles play to earn that point then clinched the match with wins at the first, third and fourth ladder spots before Montana State got on the board. The Cats played without the team's two returning all-conference players, with Matej Panik experiencing travel issues and Jamieson Nathan injured.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO