KULR8
Leia Beattie leads Montana State women to road win over Weber State
BOZEMAN — Leia Beattie finished one point short of her career high, but her overall performance Saturday afternoon was arguably her best as a college player. Coming off the bench, Beattie scored a game-high 26 points on efficient shooting in the Montana State women’s basketball team’s 80-65 Big Sky Conference win over Weber State on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. She helped the Bobcats (11-7, 4-2 Big Sky) earn their third straight road victory and their first road sweep of the season.
montanasports.com
Montana Lady Griz overcome double-digit deficit, win at Idaho State
POCATELLO, Idaho — Sammy Fatkin scored 28 points and the Montana Lady Griz rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Idaho State 77-68 on Saturday. It was the first time the Lady Griz have beat ISU in Pocatello since 2015. Fatkin bounced back from a 2-for-17 performance on Thursday...
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies show glimpse of true potential in blasting Idaho State
MISSOULA — Montana was stuck in another one of its infamous scoreless droughts Saturday. This time, the Griz slammed the door shut. Brandon Whitney had scored or assisted on 10 straight points prior to Idaho State’s 10-2 run over a 4:41 stretch. He then drained a triple out of the timeout, assisted on another and UM led by 20 or more over the final seven minutes.
KULR8
Montana State Nordic skiing moves up 2 spots at MSU Invitational
BOZEMAN — The Montana State men’s Nordic team put three skiers in the top 10, while the women placed two as the Bobcats moved from sixth to fourth on the second day of the MSU Invitational on Saturday morning at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. “Today's race was a...
KULR8
Montana Lady Griz use fourth-quarter comeback to win at Idaho State
Senior forward Carmen Gfeller hit a scoring milestone and her Montana women's basketball team used a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter to earn a rare win at Idaho State Saturday afternoon. Trailing by 11 points early in the third frame, the Lady Griz used strong interior defense and hot...
KULR8
Montana State adds pair of women's tennis players
BOZEMAN — First-year Montana State women’s tennis coach Suzie Woodburn has announced the addition of two student-athletes to her 2022-23 roster. Joining the Bobcats are Izabela Heinzovà, from Olomouc, Czech Republic, and Abby Riitters, from Half Moon Bay, California. Heinzovà, who prepped at Gymnazium, Olomouc, Čajkovského, ranked...
KULR8
Tilde Bångman guides Montana State women's skiing on opening day of MSU Invitational
BOZEMAN — Freshman Tilde Bångman finished eighth in the 15-kilometer classic with a time of 52 minutes, 52.3 seconds to pace the Montana State women’s Nordic ski team on the opening day of the MSU Invitational on Friday morning at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. “We had a...
KULR8
Skyview overcomes early deficit in 71-64 win over Bozeman Gallatin
BILLINGS--In tonight's AA action, the Skyview Falcons hosted the Gallatin Raptors, who are both off to a good start so far. Both teams came into this matchup with only one loss on the season. It was a slow first quarter, but Gallatin got on the board first and opened the game on an 8-0 run.
Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?
If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
New Bozeman Whole Foods Location Announces Official Opening Date
The first Whole Foods Market in Montana is set to open in a couple of weeks. Here's the official opening date. The company just announced the opening date for the new Whole Foods Market store in Bozeman. The Bozeman location will be the first store in Montana for the global natural and organic foods retailer.
Fairfield Sun Times
Lost snowmobilers south of Big Sky recognized for asking for help
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Snowmobilers in the Sage Basin area, south of Big Sky, are being recognized for asking for help after realizing they were lost. The West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call around 6:42 pm Friday from two snowmobilers asking for help getting safely out of the backcountry.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday
Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
One Chicken Franchise That Would Be Popular In Bozeman
If this franchise opened in the Bozeman area, it would be a hit with families, students, or anyone who loves chicken. It seems that one of the comfort foods that both kids and adults can agree on is chicken tenders. Many folks will default to chicken tenders at restaurants and bars because they are delicious. Chicken tenders are so beloved we even made a list of the best spots in Montana to get this tasty treat.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
The Ugliest Coat in All of Montana is Outrageously Expensive
Never been to Bozeman before. We hit the road and headed to Bozeman for brunch with a sister-in-law and her hubby. The drive there was pretty. My eyes fixated on horses, cows and sheep living their best life. And of course those beautiful mountains. We went to Nova Café on...
hstoday.us
TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident
On Friday evening dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho.
This Building For Sale in Bozeman Be A Great Investment
If you have the funds, this location would be a prime spot in downtown Bozeman to rent out to locals. Many people who live in the Gallatin Valley who can't afford to purchase a house pivot to renting apartments. Apartments are spread throughout Bozeman and range from friendly and affordable to tiny and expensive. Depending on your price range, you might be limited in what you can afford.
Officials identify contractor who died after falling off roof
Condolences are being offered by the Bannock County Coroner's Office.
