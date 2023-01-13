ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's Abe

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIgRG_0kDGfNgE00

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, sending him to stand trial, a court said Friday.

Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting Abe with a homemade gun as the former leader was making a campaign speech in July outside a train station in Nara in western Japan. He then underwent a nearly six-month mental evaluation, which prosecutors said showed he is fit to stand trial.

Yamagami was also charged with violating a gun control law, according to the Nara District Court.

Police have said Yamagami told them that he killed Abe, one of Japan’s most influential and divisive politicians, because of Abe’s apparent links to a religious group that he hated. In his statements and in social media postings attributed to him, Yamagami said he developed a grudge because his mother had made massive donations to the Unification Church that bankrupted his family and ruined his life.

One of his lawyers, Masaaki Furukawa, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Yamagami will have to take responsibility for the serious consequences of his alleged actions and that his defense lawyers will do their best to reduce his sentence.

Japanese law allows capital punishment for murder, but experts say the death penalty usually is handed down for multiple killings and Yamagami could get life in prison if convicted.

No date is set for the trial, which is expected to have a panel of civil jurors in addition to the usual bench judges, as is typical in murder cases and other serious criminal trials in Japan. There are no pretrial hearings in Japan and defendants generally undergo trials.

Due to the complexity of the case, it will take months before his trial begins, Furukawa said.

Police are also reportedly considering adding several other allegations, including producing weapons, violating the explosives control law and causing damage to buildings.

In a country known for public safety and tight gun controls, the assassination led to the resignation of top local and national police chiefs and a tightening of security guidelines for political leaders and other prominent people.

“We must take very seriously the heinous act of violence that resulted in the death of former Prime Minister Abe,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in response to Yamagami’s indictment.

He said Japan will ensure the safety of dignitaries and political leaders with the summit of the Group of Seven nations and nationwide local elections coming in the spring.

Some Japanese have expressed sympathy for Yamagami, especially those who also suffered as children of followers of the South Korea-based Unification Church, which is known for pressuring adherents into making big donations and is considered a cult in Japan.

Thousands of people have signed a petition requesting leniency for Yamagami, and others have sent care packages to his relatives or the detention center.

Kazuo Kobayashi, 64, a resident of Chiba near Tokyo, said Yamagami should face justice regardless of his difficult background.

“I think it's good to bring him to justice and make clear what is right and what is wrong,” he said. ”I want the case to be fully examined to find the truth in order to have a lesson for Japan's future.”

The investigation into the case has led to revelations of years of cozy ties between Abe’s governing Liberal Democratic Party and the church since Abe’s grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, helped the church take root in Japan in the 1960s over shared interests in conservative and anti-communist causes.

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s popularity has plunged over his handling of the church controversy and for insisting on holding a rare, controversial state funeral for Abe.

Kishida shuffled his Cabinet in August to remove ministers with church ties, but the subsequent release of an investigation by the governing party in September showed nearly half of its 400 national lawmakers had church connections.

Kishida, who said has no relations with the church, promised that party lawmakers will cut ties with the group, and his government has begun an investigation that could lead to a revocation of the church's religious status.

The government also adopted a law designed to help victims of the church's fundraising practices, though experts say the measure is insufficient.

Yoshihiro Morishima, a 72-year-old resident of Yokohama, said the church has long been a social problem, and “I would prefer that it disappear at this point. It would be just what the suspect wanted, but that's fine with me.”

___

Associated Press video journalist Haruka Nuga contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia

Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
KRMG

Indonesia soccer disaster trial begins for 5 charged

SURABAYA, Indonesia — (AP) — An Indonesian court began trial Monday against five men on charges of negligence leading to the deaths of 135 people after police fired tear gas inside a soccer stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed. The...
KRMG

Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro arrested after 30 years on the run

After three decades on the run convicted Mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, has been captured. Messina Denaro was found at a clinic in Palermo where he was being treated for a medical condition, The Associated Press reported. Information about the illness was not released. Messina Denaro was nicknamed “Diabolik” and...
KRMG

Belarus opens trial of journalist for prominent Polish paper

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Belarus on Monday opened the trial of a journalist and prominent member of the country's sizable Polish minority, the latest in a series of court cases against critics of the authoritarian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko. Andrzej Poczobut, 49, faces up to 12...
KRMG

UK plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces new court challenge

LONDON — (AP) — British judges gave the go-ahead on Monday for the Court of Appeal to consider challenges to the U.K. government's plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Two High Court judges ruled in December that the controversial policy is legal, rejecting...
KRMG

Poland's PM calls on Germany to send more weapons to Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland's prime minister said Monday that he wants the German government to supply a wide range of weapons to Kyiv and voiced hope that Germany would soon approve a transfer of battle tanks to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russian forces in the war.
KRMG

South Africa: Search on after tiger escapes, attacks man

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Authorities in South Africa are searching for a tiger that escaped from its enclosure at a private farm near Johannesburg over the weekend, injured a man and killed a dog. Local media said the man survived the attack but was taken to the hospital.
KRMG

South African leader skips Davos amid electricity crisis

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has canceled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos in order to deal with his country's worsening power blackouts. Ramaphosa's office made the announcement in a statement late Sunday. He had been scheduled to lead a delegation...
KRMG

Rocket debris found again in Moldova, from war next door

CHISINAU, Moldova — (AP) — Moldovan authorities said Saturday that the remains of a rocket “originating from Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine” was found by border officials in a northern village near the country's border with war-torn Ukraine. Moldova’s Interior Ministry said in a statement...
KRMG

Official: Jihadis abduct at least 50 women in Burkina Faso

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — At least 50 women were abducted by Islamic extremists in Burkina Faso’s northern Sahel region last week, a local official said Monday. The kidnappings occurred on January 12 and 13 approximately 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the town of Arbinda in Soum province, Lt. Col. P.F. Rodolphe Sorgho, the governor of Sahel, said in a statement.
KRMG

UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting the Ukrainian capital and other cities. Sunak’s Downing Street office said in a statement that he made the pledge to provide...
KRMG

WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information

BEIJING — (AP) — The World Health Organization has appealed to China to keep releasing information about its wave of COVID-19 infections after the government announced nearly 60,000 deaths since early December following weeks of complaints it was failing to tell the world what was happening. The announcement...
KRMG

Violence soars in Mali in the year after Russians arrive

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Alou Diallo says he was drinking tea with his family one morning last month when groups of “white soldiers” invaded his village in central Mali, setting fire to houses and gunning down people suspected of being Islamic extremists. He scrambled to safety in the bush, but his son was shot and wounded while fleeing, then was finished off as he lay on the ground.
KRMG

Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — With occasional renditions of the Greek national anthem, thousands of people began lining up long before dawn Monday outside Athens’ cathedral to pay their final respects to Greece’s former and last king, Constantine, who died last week at the age of 82.
KRMG

Scandal-hit EU political group starts damage limitation work

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The major center-left political group embroiled in a corruption scandal at the European Parliament will seek this week to insulate itself from more fallout in the cash-for-influence affair linked to Qatar and Morocco as Belgian justice authorities target its members. At the parliament’s plenary...
KRMG

Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site

POKHARA, Nepal — (AP) — Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for the cause of Nepal's deadliest plane crash in 30 years.
KRMG

Report: Myanmar arms industry growing after army takeover

BANGKOK — (AP) — Companies from at least 13 countries have helped Myanmar build up its capacity to produce weapons that are being used to commit atrocities following a 2021 military takeover, independent international experts have found. The report released Monday by the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar...
KRMG

UK: Royal Mail cyber incident delivers overseas disruption

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s Royal Mail asked customers Monday to refrain from sending items to overseas destinations until further notice as it tries to address a “cyber incident” that is temporarily preventing the postal service from dispatching letters or parcels to other countries. Royal...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
115K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy