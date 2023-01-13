ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

MLK day events to check out this year around Yakima

YAKIMA -- If you want to join in on the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration tomorrow, here are some things to check out in Yakima. Starting the morning off at 10AM, Toppenish will be having their annual MLK peace march. The march will begin at the O'Reily Parking Lot at...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy