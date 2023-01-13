Read full article on original website
MLK day events to check out this year around Yakima
YAKIMA -- If you want to join in on the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration tomorrow, here are some things to check out in Yakima. Starting the morning off at 10AM, Toppenish will be having their annual MLK peace march. The march will begin at the O'Reily Parking Lot at...
'They leave us in the dark,' mobile homeowners share concerns after purchasing their park
A mobile home park community in Selah came together to purchase their park land to save it from being bought out and demolished for redevelopment. Today we hear from people who live at Selah Hills, and they open up about how difficult this transition has been. "Nobody knows anything and...
A man is being treated in the hospital after police say he was shot during a dispute
YAKIMA - A man is being treated in a local hospital after being shot in Yakima this afternoon in what police are saying appears to be a dispute. Around 4pm on Sunday, Yakima police responded to the 800 Block of North 6th Avenue. When they got there, they found a...
