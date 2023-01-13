Read full article on original website
Leia Beattie leads Montana State women to road win over Weber State
BOZEMAN — Leia Beattie finished one point short of her career high, but her overall performance Saturday afternoon was arguably her best as a college player. Coming off the bench, Beattie scored a game-high 26 points on efficient shooting in the Montana State women’s basketball team’s 80-65 Big Sky Conference win over Weber State on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. She helped the Bobcats (11-7, 4-2 Big Sky) earn their third straight road victory and their first road sweep of the season.
Montana Grizzlies blast Idaho State to even Big Sky record at 3-3
Montana scored a season high in points and gave up its third-fewest points as it evened its record at 3-3 in Big Sky Conference play by blasting Idaho State, 84-55, on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. Four players scored in double digits. Point guard Brandon Whitney led with 18 points on...
Montana Lady Griz use fourth-quarter comeback to win at Idaho State
Senior forward Carmen Gfeller hit a scoring milestone and her Montana women's basketball team used a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter to earn a rare win at Idaho State Saturday afternoon. Trailing by 11 points early in the third frame, the Lady Griz used strong interior defense and hot...
Elena Carter’s school record highlights Montana State's showing at Cougar Classic
SPOKANE, Wash. — Highlighting the Montana State indoor track and field team’s return to action after a month-long break, senior hurdler Elena Carter broke her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles twice at the Cougar Classic, held at The Podium on Friday. Carter, who came into the...
'Hard to say goodbye': Brian Armstrong reflects on Montana State coaching career, looks forward to Fresno State
BOZEMAN — Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford reached out to Brian Armstrong last week. Tedford asked Armstrong, the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Montana State, if he’d be interested in being Fresno State’s O-line coach. Armstrong didn’t need much time to mull...
Montana State adds pair of women's tennis players
BOZEMAN — First-year Montana State women’s tennis coach Suzie Woodburn has announced the addition of two student-athletes to her 2022-23 roster. Joining the Bobcats are Izabela Heinzovà, from Olomouc, Czech Republic, and Abby Riitters, from Half Moon Bay, California. Heinzovà, who prepped at Gymnazium, Olomouc, Čajkovského, ranked...
Tilde Bångman guides Montana State women's skiing on opening day of MSU Invitational
BOZEMAN — Freshman Tilde Bångman finished eighth in the 15-kilometer classic with a time of 52 minutes, 52.3 seconds to pace the Montana State women’s Nordic ski team on the opening day of the MSU Invitational on Friday morning at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. “We had a...
Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame Inducts Eight Star Athletes, Legendary Coach on February 17
BOZEMAN, Montana – Eight all-time athletes and a national champion head coach earn induction into the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame on February 17, Montana State Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced. Four Bobcat football All-Americas enter the Hall of Fame this year. Caleb Schreibeis, the 2012 Buck Buchanan...
Skyview overcomes early deficit in 71-64 win over Bozeman Gallatin
BILLINGS--In tonight's AA action, the Skyview Falcons hosted the Gallatin Raptors, who are both off to a good start so far. Both teams came into this matchup with only one loss on the season. It was a slow first quarter, but Gallatin got on the board first and opened the game on an 8-0 run.
Former basketball coach accused of rape in court Friday
The former Soda Springs High School basketball coach accused of rape appeared in a Caribou County Court room Friday.
