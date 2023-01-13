ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leia Beattie leads Montana State women to road win over Weber State

BOZEMAN — Leia Beattie finished one point short of her career high, but her overall performance Saturday afternoon was arguably her best as a college player. Coming off the bench, Beattie scored a game-high 26 points on efficient shooting in the Montana State women’s basketball team’s 80-65 Big Sky Conference win over Weber State on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. She helped the Bobcats (11-7, 4-2 Big Sky) earn their third straight road victory and their first road sweep of the season.
Montana Grizzlies blast Idaho State to even Big Sky record at 3-3

Montana scored a season high in points and gave up its third-fewest points as it evened its record at 3-3 in Big Sky Conference play by blasting Idaho State, 84-55, on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. Four players scored in double digits. Point guard Brandon Whitney led with 18 points on...
Montana Lady Griz use fourth-quarter comeback to win at Idaho State

Senior forward Carmen Gfeller hit a scoring milestone and her Montana women's basketball team used a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter to earn a rare win at Idaho State Saturday afternoon. Trailing by 11 points early in the third frame, the Lady Griz used strong interior defense and hot...
Montana State adds pair of women's tennis players

BOZEMAN — First-year Montana State women’s tennis coach Suzie Woodburn has announced the addition of two student-athletes to her 2022-23 roster. Joining the Bobcats are Izabela Heinzovà, from Olomouc, Czech Republic, and Abby Riitters, from Half Moon Bay, California. Heinzovà, who prepped at Gymnazium, Olomouc, Čajkovského, ranked...
Skyview overcomes early deficit in 71-64 win over Bozeman Gallatin

BILLINGS--In tonight's AA action, the Skyview Falcons hosted the Gallatin Raptors, who are both off to a good start so far. Both teams came into this matchup with only one loss on the season. It was a slow first quarter, but Gallatin got on the board first and opened the game on an 8-0 run.
