HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Hospice of Huntington is offering free bereavement events to help community members of all ages who may be coping with grief. Events will be held in-person with the option to participate virtually. Any community member who has experienced loss is welcome to participate. Lost loved ones need not have been enrolled in Hospice of Huntington’s care.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO