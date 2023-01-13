ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
IndieWire

'Aftersun' Star Frankie Corio Wants to Play Someone with a 'Big, Dramatic Death' in 'Stranger Things'

In Charlotte Wells’ debut feature “Aftersun,” child actor Frankie Corio gives one of the best performances of the year as Sophie, a smart 11 year-old vacationing in Turkey with her loving father Calum (Paul Mescal) in the late 1990s. On the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, the young star spoke about her fandom for another period piece in Netflix’s smash-hit science fiction series “Stranger Things.” Corio spoke about “Stranger Things” to IndieWire Social Media Editor Veronica Flores on Sunday, and revealed the person she was most excited to meet during the ceremony was “Stranger Things” star Sadie...

