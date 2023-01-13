Read full article on original website
A major oil exporter is hosting a UN climate summit. Opinions are divided
This year's COP28 climate summit is mired in controversy, held in one of the world's biggest oil exporting nations -- the United Arab Emirates -- and headed by one of the most prominent faces in its oil industry.
Tokyo Gas unit close to $4.6B deal for US natgas producer: report
Tokyo Gas is in talks that could lead to buying U.S. natural gas producer Rockcliff Energy for $4.6 billion.
BBC
COP28: Why has an oil boss been chosen to head climate summit?
The United Arab Emirates has named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as the president of this year's UN climate conference, COP28. But how can one man dedicate himself both to selling fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis?. The UAE is one of the 10...
How one small European country could hold the key to energy self-sufficiency
On October 19, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU had replaced two-thirds of its Russian gas imports since February by switching to other suppliers. Such a turnaround seemed unattainable last spring when the invasion of Ukraine turned Moscow from an EU business partner into a military threat.
US oil giants Exxon and Chevron are poised to reap $100 billion total profit bonanza from Russia's war on Ukraine
ExxonMobil and Chevron are both set for record profits in 2022, of $56 billion and $37 billion respectively, per the FT. The US energy giants are benefiting from the surge in global oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, it said. It's a reversal of fortunes after the pandemic-era price crash...
Economic woes, war, climate change on tap for Davos meeting
DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — The World Economic Forum is back with its first winter meetup since 2020 in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where leaders are seeking to bridge political divisions in a polarized world, buttress a hobbling economy and address concerns about a climate change — among many other things.
Carbon capture startup Climeworks removes CO2 from open air in ‘industry first’
A climate startup claims to have captured carbon dioxide (CO2) from the open air and stored it underground in an industry first.Climeworks AG used direct-air capture technology to pull air from the atmosphere, filter it and bury it in an effort to mitigate human-induced climate change.The Swiss-based startup is selling carbon credits to major carbon-emitting companies like Microsoft in order to offset their emissions.Climeworks chief executive Christoph Gebald told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it was the first time a company had captured and stored CO2 from open air at a meaningful scale using a third-party verified process.“This...
UAE Appoints Head of Major Oil Company as COP28 President — Seriously
The UN Climate Change Conference has increasingly become the subject of criticism, as the annual conference, known as COP, seems to give a platform to more and more polluters each year. And the 2023 conference, which will be known as COP28, is taking that to a new level, by appointing Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber — who is the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, aka ADNOC — as president of the conference.
Startup tackles CO2 emissions in the cement industry
Cement is the most widely-used substance on Earth after water. When mixed with water, it forms concrete that becomes the backbone of buildings, roads, dams and bridges. But the cement industry is responsible for about 8% of planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions — far more than global carbon emissions from aviation. If the cement industry were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, after the U.S. and China. One startup seeks to change that. At the California-based company Brimstone, CEO Cody Finke and his team in Oakland have discovered a potentially game-changing solution: the world's first carbon-negative...
As Davos opens, Oxfam urges windfall tax on food companies
LONDON — (AP) — Food companies making big profits as inflation has surged should face windfall taxes to help cut global inequality, anti-poverty group Oxfam said Monday as the World Economic Forum's annual meeting gets underway. That's one of the ideas in a report by Oxfam International, which...
pgjonline.com
Qatar, UAE Energy Ministers Say Gas Will Be Needed for Long Time
(Reuters) — The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, the energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday. Saad al-Kaabi, Qatari state minister for energy,...
BoE sceptical over digital pound as euro zone backs work on digital euro
LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey questioned the need for a digital pound on Monday just as euro zone finance ministers backed further preparatory work on a digital euro.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
wasteadvantagemag.com
European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories
Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
Russia's defense manufacturing sector is using convict labor to meet war-time demands: UK intel
The UK MOD said Russia's defense industry is likely under intense pressure to hasten production — and convict labor is its latest gambit.
Oil company chief's appointment to lead COP28 climate conference sparks backlash
LONDON — The appointment of an oil executive as head of the United Nations' COP28 climate conference on Thursday sparked backlash from environmental organizations. The Office of the United Arab Emirates' Special Envoy for Climate Change announced Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the head of the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, as the president-designate for the 2023 climate change conference, which will take place in Dubai over two weeks in November and December.
Government urged to combat ‘pitiful returns’ for musicians
Parliamentary report calls for more streamlined policymaking for the creative industries, in order to make the British music ecosystem more amenable to artists
Industry vs. Regulator - aviation heavyweights spar in Dublin
DUBLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Two of the leading figures in aviation sparred publicly about sustainability, airport disruption and how the war in Ukraine is impacting Europe's skies in a rare interview-turned-debate at an industry conference in Dublin on Monday.
UK government blocks Scotland's new gender recognition law
The UK government has blocked a new law intended to allowed trans people in Scotland to change their legal gender without a medical diagnosis -- a controversial move that has added fuel to the already highly emotional debate over Scottish independence.
At Davos, a sidelined club laments tax ‘hypocrisy’ as the richest talk climate instead
The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives, and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20, 2023. As the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, it will be hard to miss the dozens of sessions on the global climate crisis. But don’t look for the organization that first brought the topic of sustainability to Davos 50 years ago. The Club of Rome, which became famous in the early 1970s for sounding the alarm bell on the planet’s “limits to growth”—including at Davos—is sidelined from the event this year.
