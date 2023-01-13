ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

COP28: Why has an oil boss been chosen to head climate summit?

The United Arab Emirates has named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as the president of this year's UN climate conference, COP28. But how can one man dedicate himself both to selling fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis?. The UAE is one of the 10...
Action News Jax

Economic woes, war, climate change on tap for Davos meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — The World Economic Forum is back with its first winter meetup since 2020 in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where leaders are seeking to bridge political divisions in a polarized world, buttress a hobbling economy and address concerns about a climate change — among many other things.
The Independent

Carbon capture startup Climeworks removes CO2 from open air in ‘industry first’

A climate startup claims to have captured carbon dioxide (CO2) from the open air and stored it underground in an industry first.Climeworks AG used direct-air capture technology to pull air from the atmosphere, filter it and bury it in an effort to mitigate human-induced climate change.The Swiss-based startup is selling carbon credits to major carbon-emitting companies like Microsoft in order to offset their emissions.Climeworks chief executive Christoph Gebald told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it was the first time a company had captured and stored CO2 from open air at a meaningful scale using a third-party verified process.“This...
GreenMatters

UAE Appoints Head of Major Oil Company as COP28 President — Seriously

The UN Climate Change Conference has increasingly become the subject of criticism, as the annual conference, known as COP, seems to give a platform to more and more polluters each year. And the 2023 conference, which will be known as COP28, is taking that to a new level, by appointing Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber — who is the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, aka ADNOC — as president of the conference.
CBS Minnesota

Startup tackles CO2 emissions in the cement industry

Cement is the most widely-used substance on Earth after water. When mixed with water, it forms concrete that becomes the backbone of buildings, roads, dams and bridges. But the cement industry is responsible for about 8% of planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions — far more than global carbon emissions from aviation. If the cement industry were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, after the U.S. and China. One startup seeks to change that. At the California-based company Brimstone, CEO Cody Finke and his team in Oakland have discovered a potentially game-changing solution: the world's first carbon-negative...
WSB Radio

As Davos opens, Oxfam urges windfall tax on food companies

LONDON — (AP) — Food companies making big profits as inflation has surged should face windfall taxes to help cut global inequality, anti-poverty group Oxfam said Monday as the World Economic Forum's annual meeting gets underway. That's one of the ideas in a report by Oxfam International, which...
pgjonline.com

Qatar, UAE Energy Ministers Say Gas Will Be Needed for Long Time

(Reuters) — The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, the energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday. Saad al-Kaabi, Qatari state minister for energy,...
wasteadvantagemag.com

European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories

Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
102.5 The Bone

Oil company chief's appointment to lead COP28 climate conference sparks backlash

LONDON — The appointment of an oil executive as head of the United Nations' COP28 climate conference on Thursday sparked backlash from environmental organizations. The Office of the United Arab Emirates' Special Envoy for Climate Change announced Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the head of the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, as the president-designate for the 2023 climate change conference, which will take place in Dubai over two weeks in November and December.
Reuters

Industry vs. Regulator - aviation heavyweights spar in Dublin

DUBLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Two of the leading figures in aviation sparred publicly about sustainability, airport disruption and how the war in Ukraine is impacting Europe's skies in a rare interview-turned-debate at an industry conference in Dublin on Monday.
CNN

UK government blocks Scotland's new gender recognition law

The UK government has blocked a new law intended to allowed trans people in Scotland to change their legal gender without a medical diagnosis -- a controversial move that has added fuel to the already highly emotional debate over Scottish independence.
Fortune

At Davos, a sidelined club laments tax ‘hypocrisy’ as the richest talk climate instead

The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives, and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20, 2023. As the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, it will be hard to miss the dozens of sessions on the global climate crisis. But don’t look for the organization that first brought the topic of sustainability to Davos 50 years ago. The Club of Rome, which became famous in the early 1970s for sounding the alarm bell on the planet’s “limits to growth”—including at Davos—is sidelined from the event this year.
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy