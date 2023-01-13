Read full article on original website
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Job cuts are not "top of mind" for Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO), Canada's largest insurer, as it sees significant growth opportunities, fuelled particularly by Asia, CEO Roy Gori said on Monday.
It’s just another way of “keeping it in the family.” A new DNA study revealed Monday that several parts of ancient Greece encouraged its citizens to marry their first cousins, according to the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. The Germany-based institute analyzed 102 different human genomes from Greece’s Bronze Age, and learned that Minoan Crete and Mycenaean Greece were among the top practitioners of marriage between cousins. The team said that the discovery gave them “exciting insights” into the social structure of ancient Greek civilizations. Using genetic material from people who were buried nearby one another, the team was able...
Pre-pandemic, Chinese tourism to L.A. neared 1.2 million annually. By 2022, it had fallen to about 140,000.
FXOpen has jumped into the zero-free bandwagon by launching commission-free trading services for its retail customers. Announced on Monday, the broker removed the commission fees for any index trades placed on an FXOpen ECN account. FXOpen Launches Commission-Free Trading. “FXOpen’s ongoing commitment to ensure trading is as affordable as possible,...
A UK Court has sentenced four fraudsters to 15 years in jail for their involvement in making a loss of £21 million to an Australian cryptocurrency exchange. All four fraudulently obtained and laundered Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies worth tens of millions of pounds from the exchange platform. UK Puts...
FTX has received a court's permission to sell CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange LedgerX LLC, the equities -trading platform Embed Technologies, FTX Japan Holdings, and FTX Europe. All of these four businesses ran independently of the now-collapsed parent crypto exchange, FTX International. FTX Gains Permission to Sell Four Subsidiaries. The court's permission...
