Winter storm warning: See what areas are impacted
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday ahead of a storm that will bring heavy snowfall to parts of Colorado.
Snow returns to Denver area this week: Here's how much we could get
DENVER — The Front Range could see 5-10 inches of snow from a winter storm on Tuesday night and Wednesday. The National Weather Service office in Boulder issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire Denver area and most of northeastern Colorado for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Prepare for...
Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Tuesday for Denver, includes all of Northeast Colorado
The storm that we've been talking about for Tuesday into Wednesday remains on track and as such, a Watch has been issued for the northeastern quarter of the state. It goes into effect Tuesday afternoon and extends through Wednesday afternoon. A watch at this point implies that reasonable consistency in...
Denver weather: Heavy snow to make big travel impacts this week
Denver's weather will stay snowy this week with multiple winter storms making their way across Colorado.
Winter weather returns to Denver, several inches of new snow expected
DENVER — A new round of winter weather will move into Colorado at the start of the week, bringing several inches of snow to the Denver metro area and more than a foot to some mountain areas. The incoming cold front has prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to...
Colorado road conditions: Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning commutes could be impacted
DENVER — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder warned incoming winter weather will impact roads starting Tuesday night through the Wednesday evening commutes. The heaviest of the snow will likely fall before dawn Wednesday, with heavy snow at times through the Wednesday morning commute. Snow will continue throughout the day Wednesday, meaning roads will likely stay slick most (if not all) of the day.
Arctic blast and subzero temperatures heighten energy costs for Colorado households
DENVER, CO. - Experts warn that Colorado households should brace themselves for even higher bills than the already oversized November bills. As energy prices remain stubbornly high, December has brought an arctic blast and subzero temperatures that have added to energy costs for winter holiday celebrations.
Curious Nature: The joy and heartbreak of Colorado’s current snowpack
At of the beginning of January the snowpack depth in the Upper Colorado Headwaters, which includes Eagle County, is 126% of average for this time of year. If you are a local snow slider, you are well aware of the spectacular snowfall we have received this season. While there was...
Expect closures on several mountain passes Monday morning
Southwest Colorado — CDOT will perform winter maintenance operations on several mountain passes in southwest Colorado tomorrow, Mon., Jan. 16. These operations will require highway closures. Do not attempt to bypass closed gates. US 160 Wolf Creek Pass, closure begins at 6 a.m. Westbound traffic will be stopped near...
Colorado weather: Two storm systems to deliver rain and snow to state during the coming week
There are a couple of storms expected to impact the state through the next seven days, the first arrives this weekend and the second toward mid-week. Let's start with the first. Here it is depicted by the red L over southeastern Colorado midday Sunday. The blue colors you see over...
