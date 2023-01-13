ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety

Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

'Dropicana' to start this week, here is what to expect

It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes changes. ‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect. It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

7-year-old boy selected as grand marshal of Las Vegas MLK parade

Boumah may just be 7 years old, but he’s a follower of the civil rights icon’s lessons. A leader who sacrificed his life to end segregation, and 55 years since his assassination, has inspired many around the world, including Boumah. 7-year-old boy selected as grand marshal of Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 15, 2023

Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 15, 2023 11:18 p.m. Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show. Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show. MLK Parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Las Vegas. MLK Parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Las Vegas. Reckless riding in Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in central valley

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) are responding to a large fire in the central valley. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) are responding to a large fire in the central valley. Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show. Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade

Vegas New Edition was started by 40-year drill team veteran Felicia Day-Weathers, 51, a former Hi Stepper and former member of the Las Vegas Westernette Drill Team, and Jason Boyd, 36, a former Hi Stepper who is widely known and held in high regard for performing at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and other competitions for more than two decades. The post Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Arizona Mirror

Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’

Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard the Colorado River — the source of the […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police warn of burglary series in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents of a series of burglaries that have targeted properties near golf courses in Summerlin. According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred on 11 occasions since October 2022. Police say that in each event, the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Nearly 1,000 Desert Springs Hospital Employees To Be Laid Off

After more than fifty years serving our community, Desert Springs Hospital has announced that they are discontinuing all in-patient services and laying off close to one thousand employees. According to an article written by Brett Forrest on News3LV.com, officials made the announcement on Tuesday, January 10th, which detailed their plans...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Community blood drive held at UMC in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— In response to the nationwide blood shortage, University Medical Center (UMC) is partnering with Vitalant to host a community blood drive. The blood drive is open to the public and UMC staff from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 outside of UMC’s Main Entrance, located at 1800 West Charleston Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy