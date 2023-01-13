Read full article on original website
Was this Las Vegas street named after a Mormon informer turned rose rancher?
A gardener adept at producing colorful flowers or a rugged lawman? A rather odd puzzle when it comes to tracing the origins of Owens Avenue.
Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety
Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
'Dropicana' to start this week, here is what to expect
It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes changes. ‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect. It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15...
7-year-old boy selected as grand marshal of Las Vegas MLK parade
Boumah may just be 7 years old, but he’s a follower of the civil rights icon’s lessons. A leader who sacrificed his life to end segregation, and 55 years since his assassination, has inspired many around the world, including Boumah. 7-year-old boy selected as grand marshal of Las...
Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 15, 2023
Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 15, 2023 11:18 p.m. Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show. Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show. MLK Parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Las Vegas. MLK Parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Las Vegas. Reckless riding in Las...
From the Mayor: Breaking up the CCSD requires a lot more than failed petition offered
Well, we are into a new year that should prove to be very exciting for Mesquite. A lot of what will take place will, of course, depend on the economy and, hopefully, we won’t see a recession in 2023 as many of the so called experts have predicted. I...
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in central valley
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) are responding to a large fire in the central valley. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) are responding to a large fire in the central valley. Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show. Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show.
Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade
Vegas New Edition was started by 40-year drill team veteran Felicia Day-Weathers, 51, a former Hi Stepper and former member of the Las Vegas Westernette Drill Team, and Jason Boyd, 36, a former Hi Stepper who is widely known and held in high regard for performing at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and other competitions for more than two decades. The post Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Low usage, flaws found with ‘Red Flag’ gun law in Clark County
The 8 News Now Investigators discovered that in Clark County, only 17 applications of the Red Flag Law – which allows people to petition the court to take guns away from their loved ones if they pose a danger to themselves or others – have been filed since the law was enacted by the Nevada Legislature in 2019.
Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to host briefing on eviction crisis
The Civil Law Self-Help Center of the Regional Justice Center assists 300 persons every day who are seeking assistance because they are facing eviction.
Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’
Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard the Colorado River — the source of the […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Las Vegas police warn of burglary series in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents of a series of burglaries that have targeted properties near golf courses in Summerlin. According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred on 11 occasions since October 2022. Police say that in each event, the...
Aurora dentist accused of setting fire to send clean energy message
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Colorado dentist accused of setting a fire that damaged a transformer at a solar power array outside Las Vegas last week told investigators he wanted to send a message supporting clean energy and denied his intention was sabotage, police said in an arrest report obtained Wednesday.
Police: Repeat stowaway arrested at Las Vegas airport after bypassing security
LAS VEGAS — A Colorado woman is accused of bypassing airport security in Las Vegas and flying as a stowaway to Los Angeles, authorities said. Sarah Louise Rice, 39, of Boulder, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with misdemeanor charges of theft and violating Federal Trade Commission rules, according to Clark County online court records.
Lawsuit accuses Las Vegas Strip casino of not intervening before gunman shot customer
A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses security staff at a Las Vegas Strip casino of failing to protect a group of customers after a man threatened them with a gun. That man later shot a member of the group, leading to substantial injuries and multiple surgeries, documents said.
Nearly 1,000 Desert Springs Hospital Employees To Be Laid Off
After more than fifty years serving our community, Desert Springs Hospital has announced that they are discontinuing all in-patient services and laying off close to one thousand employees. According to an article written by Brett Forrest on News3LV.com, officials made the announcement on Tuesday, January 10th, which detailed their plans...
Community blood drive held at UMC in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— In response to the nationwide blood shortage, University Medical Center (UMC) is partnering with Vitalant to host a community blood drive. The blood drive is open to the public and UMC staff from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 outside of UMC’s Main Entrance, located at 1800 West Charleston Boulevard.
Red Rock Scenic Drive closed remainder of Monday due to weather
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management is advising that the Scenic Drive at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is closed for the remainder of Monday. According to officials, the closure is due to “weather causing unsafe conditions.”
Prosecutors refuse to pursue grand larceny, theft charges against CCSD assistant principal
Clark County prosecutors have refused to purse charges of theft and grand larceny against an assistant principal, court records show.
