San Diego County, CA

i have had a few sitting close to UTC La Jolla area. there is construction going on that's disruption to their environment.

onscene.tv

2 Surfers Rescued from Cliffs | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 9:28 am LOCATION: Osprey St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The high surf and rough seas brought 2 males into the foot of the cliffs below Sunset Cliffs Blvd and Osprey St. With no way to get to safety, SD City Lifeguards came to the rescue and lowered a ladder along with a lifeguard down to the two surfers. Both were rescued unharmed. The surf is approx. 12 ft and pounding the shoreline. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities

If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain

A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Nathanael West killed near El Centro

Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
CALEXICO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Drives Off Seaside Cliff in La Jolla, Rescued From Storm Waters

A lone motorist drove his car off a cliffside and onto some rocks, landing partially in the water in La Jolla Saturday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver became trapped in the car. Shortly after, first responders rescued the driver and took them to the hospital, likely with only minor injuries, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County

OCEANSIDE - A woman is back home in San Diego County after a frightening experience while living in Los Angeles. Last week Nicole Lucas and her boyfriend were returning to their Koreatown apartment after celebrating her birthday when a burglar attacked them. "The person poured a pot of boiling water...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Woman kidnaps her children in SoCal; leads police on pursuit to U.S.-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO — A woman led several law enforcement agencies on a pursuit at high speeds across multiple counties with her kids in the car. Escondido Police received reports around 9 p.m. of a woman who kidnapped her children in the City of Menifee and was leading local authorities in the area on a chase and that the woman was headed towards the San Diego County area.
MENIFEE, CA
