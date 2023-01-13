Read full article on original website
2d ago
i have had a few sitting close to UTC La Jolla area. there is construction going on that's disruption to their environment.
Coming to San Diego - Redevelopment of Horton Plaza and Lower Housing Rent
Here is a taste of what more is coming to San Diego: a plan to add over 50,000 new homes in a specific part of the city, decline in rental prices, and the marginal re-developments to Horton Plaza coming to life! Read on to find out more.
onscene.tv
2 Surfers Rescued from Cliffs | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 9:28 am LOCATION: Osprey St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The high surf and rough seas brought 2 males into the foot of the cliffs below Sunset Cliffs Blvd and Osprey St. With no way to get to safety, SD City Lifeguards came to the rescue and lowered a ladder along with a lifeguard down to the two surfers. Both were rescued unharmed. The surf is approx. 12 ft and pounding the shoreline. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Rain Fell in San Diego County Saturday With First Storm
Rain pelted San Diego County Saturday night, but how much rain did San Diego County receive?. Most of the county saw at least an inch unless you live in the desert. San Diego received widespread rain and showers across the region as the first of two Pacific storms hit the region.
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities
If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
‘It can get dangerous really quick’ surfers, officials warning of high surf
First responders and expert surfers are warning folks to stay off the San Diego County coastal waters due to the strong power it carries.
Opinion: Sunbreak Ranch Is the Answer to San Diego — and America’s — Homeless Crisis
Americans who live in or near an urban population center are facing a series of homeless crises that have become the number one issue of our day. We can either rise to the occasion and tackle this challenge, or we can let the destructive, cruel, and inhumane downward spiral continue. We have a choice.
San Diego Moms: Gymnast Mom to Open 5th Gym Location in San Diego
For San Diego mother Christina Grady, owning a gymnastics company has always been about more than just offering a space for children to do the sport. It’s about the community. Grady, a lifelong gymnast herself, said she and her husband, Doug, opened San Diego Gymnastics in 2008 to improve...
San Diego weekly Reader
Nathanael West killed near El Centro
Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
NBC San Diego
Man Drives Off Seaside Cliff in La Jolla, Rescued From Storm Waters
A lone motorist drove his car off a cliffside and onto some rocks, landing partially in the water in La Jolla Saturday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver became trapped in the car. Shortly after, first responders rescued the driver and took them to the hospital, likely with only minor injuries, police said.
California reservoirs rise after weeks of storms drench the state: See how much
After weeks of atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and Pineapple Express moisture, California reservoir levels have seen a steep rise.
Green bins start rolling out in neighborhoods across San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Friday marked the first day of the City of San Diego's rollout of the Green Organic Recycling bins, and they'll be coming to a neighborhood near you. Collecting organic waste and keeping it out of landfill will help the city of San Diego comply with California Senate Bill 1383.
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
iheart.com
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
OCEANSIDE - A woman is back home in San Diego County after a frightening experience while living in Los Angeles. Last week Nicole Lucas and her boyfriend were returning to their Koreatown apartment after celebrating her birthday when a burglar attacked them. "The person poured a pot of boiling water...
San Diego County Sees Increase in COVID Hospitalizations; Now 388 Cases
The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals increased by 10 to 388, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 44 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day’s total. There were 221 available ICU beds Saturday, the same number as Friday.
Stolen vehicle ends up in flooded waters near TJ River
An abandoned vehicle ended up submerged in a flooded area near the Tijuana River Sunday morning.
Egg prices hurting pocketbooks of San Diegans
A nationwide shortage of eggs is being felt by shoppers in San Diego.
abc10.com
Woman kidnaps her children in SoCal; leads police on pursuit to U.S.-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO — A woman led several law enforcement agencies on a pursuit at high speeds across multiple counties with her kids in the car. Escondido Police received reports around 9 p.m. of a woman who kidnapped her children in the City of Menifee and was leading local authorities in the area on a chase and that the woman was headed towards the San Diego County area.
This Massive Wave Caused Epic Wipeouts At San Diego Beach WATCH
Film director and surfer, Owen Dubeck filmed a wave that he says is bigger than anything he's seen in Southern California.
CBS 8
