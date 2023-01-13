ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

No. 16 Hardin-Simmons women turn away No. 20 Mary Hardin-Baylor on the road

By Staff reports
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

BELTON – Paris Kiser scored a game-high 24 points, and Belton High grad Natasha Blizzard added 11 points and 11 rebounds as No. 16 Hardin-Simmons beat No. 20 Mary Hardin-Baylor 87-78 in an American Southwest Conference women’s basketball game here Thursday.

Hermleigh grad Kiki Gonzales contributed 13 points off the bench for the Cowgirls (13-2 overall, 8-0 ASC), while Samantha Tatum also had 11 points in her team’s 10 th consecutive victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481uRN_0kDGdoO900

Arieona Rosborough led UHMB (11-4, 6-2) with 22 points. Kenna Gibson followed with 12, and Lauren Baker had 11.

HSU, which led most of the game, took a 60-54 advantage into the final quarter. The Crusaders cut the lead to two (74-72) with 3:34 left , but the Cowgirls responded with a 13-6 run to finish the contest.

HSU plays Concordia at 1 p.m. Saturday in Austin.

Concordia blows past McMurry

At Austin, Five Concordia players scored in double figures as the Tornados beat McMurry 79-56 in an ASC game.

Chelsea Cogborn led Concordia with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Madi Maxwell and Jordan Bravo added 13 points each. Mikayla Johnson also had 12, and Havyn Perez had 11.

Destiny Chadwick led the War Hawks with a game-high 18 points, and Emily Holland followed with 15. Helana Chadwick had 12.

McMurry plays UHMB at 1 p.m. Saturday in Belton.

MEN

Cru punch past HSU

At Belton, Luke Feely and Josiah Johnson combined for 45 points to lead Mary Hardin-Baylor past Hardin-Simmons 92-77 in an ASC game.

The victory, UHMB’s fourth straight, snapped HSU’s seven-game win streak.

Feely led the Crusaders (11-4, 6-3) with 24 points off the bench, while Johnson chipped in 21. Kyle Wright also had 12.

Steven Quinn led HSU (9-5, 4-3) with a game-high 36 points, while Stamford grad Austin Brewer had 12. Jared Bomer had 11 off the bench, and Will Bartoszek had 10.

UHMB came out red hot, building a 16-4 lead in the first 6:40 and rolled to a 46-27 halftime advantage.

The Cowboys would get no closer than 10 the rest of the way.

HSU plays Concordia at 3 p.m. Saturday in Austin.

Concordia edges McMurry in OT

At Austin, Jaylon Johnson hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 17 seconds as Concordia fought off McMurry 111-108 in overtime in an ASC game.

Johnson led the Tornados (9-5, 6-2) with a game-high 36 points, while Luis Gonzalez followed with 19, and Adolfo Martinez had 18.

Matt Pena led the War Hawks (4-10, 3-4) with 20 points. Elijah Lomas had 18, while Remy Minor and Rob Charles followed with 15 each. T.J. Hillard had 12. C.J. LeBlanc and Elias Garcia had 11 each.

McMurry, which lost its second straight game, sent the game into overtime tied at 98, thanks to Charles’ jumper with 6 seconds left in regulation.

McMurry plays UHMB at 3 p.m. Saturday in Belton.

