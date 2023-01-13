ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, NY

FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman discussing 7-figure NIL with 5-star

Businessman, philanthropist and top SU booster Adam Weitsman tells me that he is discussing a combined multi-year, seven-figure name, image and likeness agreement with new Syracuse basketball recruiting target Boogie Fland and his family. Because these discussions are ongoing, Weitsman declined to provide further specifics, including whether he has offered...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Great Northern’s closure leaves no place to cheer for Pop Warner

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The parking lot is all the Baldwinsville Pop Warner Cheer team can access at Great Northern Mall these days. “We used to have a location inside here at Great Northern,” explained Baldwinsville Pop Warner Cheerleading Commissioner Michelle Dautrich. “It is of course since closed. We have some very specific guidelines we need for practice facility.”
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cbasyracuse.org

David Murray Of Skaneateles Winner of The 32nd Annual Corvette Raffle

Pictured front: Seniors Lloyd Ziparo and Claire Hulslander. Back row (l-r): Jim Ennis, President of the Syracuse Corvette Club; Sandra Winkworth Club Governor of the Syracuse Corvette Club; EJ Jackson, West Herr Auto Group East Syracuse Chevrolet and his daughter, Natalia; Anne Weslowski, Zone Manager of Chevrolet; Heidi Monsour, Director of Special Events and Programs; Matt Keough, CBA President; Mike Barker, Integrated Marketing, and John Marshall '67, Honorary Board Member.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
schenectadygov.com

How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?

Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher.On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4.Who was number one? Schenectady. HOW? How was Schenectady ranked number one?I'm not trying to knock Schenectady. My parents live there, and the rest of my family lives in the Capital District......but really? Number one? I mean, it's a very beautiful part of Upstate New York for sure, but for food, is it really ranked as number one?Whenever I go to visit my parents, I can honestly say I've never been blown away by the pizza, or much of anything.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000

Syracuse, N.Y. — A total of five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices over $300,000, according to new data. The towns include Lysander, Manlius, Pompey, Spafford and Skaneateles. Skaneateles has the highest average home sale price in the county at over $1.03 million, according to data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse

Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
cnycentral.com

James Street car crash closes several intersections Sunday evening

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Several blocks of James Street were closed in the city of Syracuse after a car crash involving multiple vehicles. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15th. James Street was closed from North Townsend Street to North McBride Street while first responders are at the scene.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Afternoon flight from Newark to Ithaca diverts to Syracuse with no explanation

United Airlines flight 4380 from Newark Liberty International Airport to Ithaca Tompkins International Airport diverted to Syracuse Hancock International Airport with no clear explanation offered to passengers. According to a passenger on the flight, they were initially told they couldn’t land due to “snow on the runway,” then that they...
ITHACA, NY

