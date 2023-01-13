Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Resident At Lillian Cooper Apts Utica Ny Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny Leaving Syracuse.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
When Syracuse needed a spark, Jim Boeheim put 4 freshmen on the floor: ‘That’s never happened’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Down by 12 points with 12 minutes to go, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim looked at the team he had on the floor and saw something he had never seen before in 47 years of coaching. The Orange’s lineup featured four freshmen and a lone senior in...
Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman discussing 7-figure NIL with 5-star
Businessman, philanthropist and top SU booster Adam Weitsman tells me that he is discussing a combined multi-year, seven-figure name, image and likeness agreement with new Syracuse basketball recruiting target Boogie Fland and his family. Because these discussions are ongoing, Weitsman declined to provide further specifics, including whether he has offered...
‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser attends Syracuse basketball game vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If the Syracuse Orange needs a roper, rancher, fixer or bruiser, it’ll have it tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame as a guest of Syracuse super-fan Adam Weitsman.
localsyr.com
Great Northern’s closure leaves no place to cheer for Pop Warner
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The parking lot is all the Baldwinsville Pop Warner Cheer team can access at Great Northern Mall these days. “We used to have a location inside here at Great Northern,” explained Baldwinsville Pop Warner Cheerleading Commissioner Michelle Dautrich. “It is of course since closed. We have some very specific guidelines we need for practice facility.”
cbasyracuse.org
David Murray Of Skaneateles Winner of The 32nd Annual Corvette Raffle
Pictured front: Seniors Lloyd Ziparo and Claire Hulslander. Back row (l-r): Jim Ennis, President of the Syracuse Corvette Club; Sandra Winkworth Club Governor of the Syracuse Corvette Club; EJ Jackson, West Herr Auto Group East Syracuse Chevrolet and his daughter, Natalia; Anne Weslowski, Zone Manager of Chevrolet; Heidi Monsour, Director of Special Events and Programs; Matt Keough, CBA President; Mike Barker, Integrated Marketing, and John Marshall '67, Honorary Board Member.
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
schenectadygov.com
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher.On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4.Who was number one? Schenectady. HOW? How was Schenectady ranked number one?I'm not trying to knock Schenectady. My parents live there, and the rest of my family lives in the Capital District......but really? Number one? I mean, it's a very beautiful part of Upstate New York for sure, but for food, is it really ranked as number one?Whenever I go to visit my parents, I can honestly say I've never been blown away by the pizza, or much of anything.
WKTV
ADK Railroad offering special trips from Utica to Remsen including a Valentines train
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Adirondack Railroad will be offering special trips from Utica to Remsen for a unique experience starting Jan. 22. The Cabin Fever Train will leave the Utica Station at 11 a.m. and take passengers to the Remsen Depot where they can enjoy a warm fire, hot chocolate and smores. The train will return by 1 p.m.
This Yellowstone Celebrity Was Spotted In Syracuse Saturday, Have You Seen Him?
More than 12 million viewers tuned in to see the season 5 premiere of the Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. As millions more wait for the Western Drama to resume it's current season, one of the fan favorites from the show was spotted in Central New York Saturday. Kevin Costner...
See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — A total of five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices over $300,000, according to new data. The towns include Lysander, Manlius, Pompey, Spafford and Skaneateles. Skaneateles has the highest average home sale price in the county at over $1.03 million, according to data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
NYSP searching for missing Herkimer County man
The New York State Police are currently searching for a missing vulnerable adult from Salisbury. Jan Dager, 58, was reported missing on Saturday, January 14, from his home.
Helicopter used to help find man out in the cold in woods in town of Onondaga
Onondaga, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped find a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he went missing in woods Sunday night in the town of Onondaga, authorities say. State police responded to a call on Wright Road around 8:30 p.m. after a person...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse
Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
WKTV
New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
Driver forced horse-drawn buggy off Central NY road, deputies say
Locke, N.Y. — A woman was charged Thursday with forcing a horse-drawn buggy off a road before attempting to grab a child inside, deputies said. Andreah N. Dejernett, 24, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, Cayuga County deputies said in a news release Friday.
cnycentral.com
James Street car crash closes several intersections Sunday evening
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Several blocks of James Street were closed in the city of Syracuse after a car crash involving multiple vehicles. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15th. James Street was closed from North Townsend Street to North McBride Street while first responders are at the scene.
14850.com
Afternoon flight from Newark to Ithaca diverts to Syracuse with no explanation
United Airlines flight 4380 from Newark Liberty International Airport to Ithaca Tompkins International Airport diverted to Syracuse Hancock International Airport with no clear explanation offered to passengers. According to a passenger on the flight, they were initially told they couldn’t land due to “snow on the runway,” then that they...
Utica man slices Applebees worker in face, another diner steps in with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — After an Applebees worker was slashed in the face by a man with a knife a diner stepped in and held the man at gunpoint Saturday, police said. Esteban Padron, 28, entered the Applebees on Commercial Drive in New Hartford at 6:42 p.m. and started fighting with workers, according to a news release from the New Hartford police department.
Central Square Central School District Lockdown Incident
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – At approximately 9:35 a.m., the high school administration received a phone call from a community. member informing us that she might have seen something sticking out of a backpack of someone walking. along Route 11 that she thought resembled the barrel of a long gun....
Comments / 0