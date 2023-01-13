HOUSTON – Those crawfish boils are about to get a little more pricey this year. This year’s mudbugs are expected to be nearly two dollars more compared to last year. Latest data from The Crawfish App -- an app that shows updated crawfish price data from over 1600 businesses, show average prices per pound in Louisiana are $7.55 per pound for boiled crawfish and $5.67 per pound for live crawfish.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO