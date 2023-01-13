ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

More than 70 Texas prisoners are 3 days into a hunger strike protesting harsh solitary confinement practices

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It’s been more than three days since Texas prisoners across the state began a hunger strike to protest indefinite solitary confinement, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed at least 72 people are still starving themselves.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

🦞Crawfish prices increasing: Your next boil is about to get expensive

HOUSTON – Those crawfish boils are about to get a little more pricey this year. This year’s mudbugs are expected to be nearly two dollars more compared to last year. Latest data from The Crawfish App -- an app that shows updated crawfish price data from over 1600 businesses, show average prices per pound in Louisiana are $7.55 per pound for boiled crawfish and $5.67 per pound for live crawfish.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy