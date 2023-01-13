Read full article on original website
As lawmakers begin a new session, Texas mayors want to maintain control of local issues
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Preserving local control will be a central issue this legislative session, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at a conference Friday along with eight other members of the Texas’ Big City Mayors coalition.
More than 70 Texas prisoners are 3 days into a hunger strike protesting harsh solitary confinement practices
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It’s been more than three days since Texas prisoners across the state began a hunger strike to protest indefinite solitary confinement, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed at least 72 people are still starving themselves.
🦞Crawfish prices increasing: Your next boil is about to get expensive
HOUSTON – Those crawfish boils are about to get a little more pricey this year. This year’s mudbugs are expected to be nearly two dollars more compared to last year. Latest data from The Crawfish App -- an app that shows updated crawfish price data from over 1600 businesses, show average prices per pound in Louisiana are $7.55 per pound for boiled crawfish and $5.67 per pound for live crawfish.
