Vermillion, SD

kiwaradio.com

State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout

Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
IOWA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show winners announced

NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show wrapped up its 36th edition this past week at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. WJAG radio and its sister station 106 KIX are the show’s sponsors and announced the major door prize winners for the 2023 Show.
NORFOLK, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Amazon Warehouse hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Sioux Falls Amazon Fulfillment Center are now ready to celebrate their opening with the community. The team has been ramping up operations, building its workforce, and stocking and distributing items for customers in South Dakota and beyond after opening in October 2022, their press release reads. Now, they are ready to celebrate their presence with the community with a “ribbon cutting” ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 32 local restaurants have been competing for all of January in the Downtown Burger Battle. We got a chance to speak with some of the competitors as well as the people who are putting the battle on. Papa Woody’s offered up an Italian-inspired...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND SportsZone – January 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made a return on Friday night. This week’s SportsZone features nine games, including four college contests, three high school games and more. Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Fire Destroys Rock Valley Hay Auction Building

Rock Valley, Iowa — A business shop and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:00 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the Hay Auction in eastern Rock Valley.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Rock And (Lincoln) Roll Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln’s J.T. Rock scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Lincoln Patriots, ranked second in AA, to a 76-59 victory over crosstown rival Roosevelt on Saturday afternoon at the Lincoln High School Gymnasium in boys prep basketball. Click on the video...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

As snow removal continues, Sioux Falls police ask drivers to slow down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — All of the recent snow is creating driving issues throughout the area. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking drivers to slow down and drive defensively. The department says all the snow can easily obscure oncoming cars. Crews continue to pick up leftover snow from streets in Sioux Falls, working to clear them curb to curb. So far, they’ve hauled more than 5,000 semi-truck loads of snow. If you’re keeping track, a normal snowfall is around 1,200.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next system to bring rain, wintry mixed precipitation to the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The next chance of precipitation is set to return tonight, and all modes of wintry precipitation are possible and even rain for some. The daytime hours Sunday will be quiet with skies becoming cloudy after some morning sunshine. Highs top out in the upper 20s to upper 30s with lighter winds overall out of the south and southeast, but will slowly shift to the east and northeast ahead of the next system.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Mild weekend ahead; Rain and snow chances Monday

It’s another morning of fog in KELOLAND. Thick fog was showing up on our Aberdeen LIVE CAM as of 7am. This dense fog advisory will last through mid morning, with improvement in visibility expected into the afternoon as warmer air begins to move across KELOLAND. Here’s a closer look...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Preston Crissey new sheriff of Yankton County

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- There is literally a new sheriff in town. Preston Crissey was sworn in as Yankton County Sheriff on January third, taking the spot that was held for over twenty-five years by Jim Vlahakis, who retired. Crissey, who was a Yankton Police Officer, says its been a good transition.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD

