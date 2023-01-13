ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Greenville County Animal Care asking for help

Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Coroner releases name of Upstate woman killed in car fire

WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police say they’re investigating after a woman died in a car that caught fire. Officers say they responded to the scene on Cavins Rd. at around 3 a.m. Sunday where 61-year-old Sheri Knox was pronounced dead. After an autopsy, the coroner...
WOODRUFF, SC
Gaffney Fire Officials: Walmart evacuated after gas leak

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Fire Department says the Walmart on 1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd was evacuated today after a gas leak. Fire officials say the evacuation began just after 2:00 p.m. after a leak formed from the heating and cooling unit located on the roof. Officials...
GAFFNEY, SC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home

BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway into what caused a fire that claimed the lives of two young children in Rutherford County. Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick said a fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday when a passerby saw smoke coming from a home in the 100 block of Bostic Sunshine Highway.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Upstate residents spot SpaceX ‘Falcon Heavy’ launch during sunset

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket was seen across the southern sky - including right here in the Upstate. A viewer submitted this picture taken in Simpsonville at around 6 p.m. Sunday. CNN says the rocket is known for its boosters’ aerial acrobatics...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Officials find missing man last seen leaving hospital in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a 35-year-old man from Greenville who was recently reported missing by his family has been found. Officers said Michael Glenn Jr. was last seen leaving Prisma Hospital on December 29, 2022. Officers described Glenn as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
GREENVILLE, SC

