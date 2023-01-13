Read full article on original website
Coroner investigates after finding a person in a burned vehicle
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that an investigation has been started on Sunday.
Upstate solicitor’s office spokesperson found dead inside home, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 7th Circuit Solicitors Office public information officer and administrator Murray Glenn passed away Friday afternoon. According to the coroner, officials were called to Glenn’s home on Jan. 13 after his coworkers were unable to reach him by phone....
Display of empty shoes in downtown Greenville to represent victims of gun violence
A Greenville County group displays hundreds of empty shoes to represent lives lost from gun violence. Display of empty shoes in downtown Greenville to …. A Greenville County group displays hundreds of empty shoes to represent lives lost from gun violence. Monday Forecast: Jan. 16. 7Weather Forecast. Sunday Forecast. Dry...
Spartanburg Co. deputies respond to shooting, leaving 1 injured
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that they are currently on the scene investigating a shooting.
Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg Co.
A woman was found dead in a burned vehicle Sunday in Spartanburg County.
Man denied bond following deadly shooting in Chesnee
A man was denied bond following a deadly shooting Sunday evening in Spartanburg County.
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
Greenville County Animal Care asking for help
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
‘Dream come true’: Swamp Rabbits grant Upstate hospice patient’s wish
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hal Jones was told by doctors that he has just months to live after he had seven hear attacks and an open heart surgery left his heart fragile. But that heart is happy today, thanks to the kindness of others. FOX Carolina Sports Director Beth...
Travelers Rest PD: Driver identified following hit-and-run at Walmart
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department says the driver involved in a hit-and-run has turned himself in. According police, the incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Walmart on Benton Road. Police say a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian at around 11:35 a.m.
Coroner releases name of Upstate woman killed in car fire
WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police say they’re investigating after a woman died in a car that caught fire. Officers say they responded to the scene on Cavins Rd. at around 3 a.m. Sunday where 61-year-old Sheri Knox was pronounced dead. After an autopsy, the coroner...
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect after a victim was hurt in a shooting. Deputies say they responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Hwy. 56 at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival - deputies say...
Gaffney Fire Officials: Walmart evacuated after gas leak
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Fire Department says the Walmart on 1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd was evacuated today after a gas leak. Fire officials say the evacuation began just after 2:00 p.m. after a leak formed from the heating and cooling unit located on the roof. Officials...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway into what caused a fire that claimed the lives of two young children in Rutherford County. Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick said a fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday when a passerby saw smoke coming from a home in the 100 block of Bostic Sunshine Highway.
Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run at a Walmart in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — The Travelers Rest Police Department is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday. The Police Department said it happened at the Walmart located at 9 Benton Road around 11:35 a.m. According to police, the vehicle hit a...
Upstate residents spot SpaceX ‘Falcon Heavy’ launch during sunset
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket was seen across the southern sky - including right here in the Upstate. A viewer submitted this picture taken in Simpsonville at around 6 p.m. Sunday. CNN says the rocket is known for its boosters’ aerial acrobatics...
‘Rockstar and strong woman’: Upstate grandmother turning 104 years old
GREENWOOD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Greenwood is turning 104 years old soon!. Louise “Dolly” Yates was born in the Caribbean, moved to Florida in the 90′s and settled in Greenwood in 2022. Dolly’s 104th birthday is Jan. 21. Her family plans to celebrate her...
'We need that comfort': Family of Greenwood man looks for answers 2 months since disappearance
GREENWOOD, S.C. — It has almost been two months since 28-year-old Kenneth Hughes was last seen. However, no matter how bad the weather was Thursday, friends, family, and the Greenwood community came together to lift each other's spirits in hopes Hughes will come home. In a dark church in...
Officials find missing man last seen leaving hospital in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a 35-year-old man from Greenville who was recently reported missing by his family has been found. Officers said Michael Glenn Jr. was last seen leaving Prisma Hospital on December 29, 2022. Officers described Glenn as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Laurens County EMS encourages all residents to be prepared for next tornado
Laurens County EMS encourages all residents to be prepared for next tornado. Laurens County EMS encourages all residents to be …. Laurens County EMS encourages all residents to be prepared for next tornado. Sunday Forecast. Dry and sunny Sunday with rain on its way during the week. Part of school...
