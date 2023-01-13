ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Arrest made in Oakland for Hayward shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities arrested a suspect in Hayward's Sunday shooting that left one injured with two separate gunshot wounds. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office reported Edward Johnson was arrested in Oakland near Dimond Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard Friday after an hour of negotiations for a peaceful surrender. Authorities said...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man accused of shooting at vehicles with BB or pellet gun in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood arrested a man who was allegedly "discharging projectiles" at passing vehicles on one of the city's major roads Friday and early Saturday.According to officers, at least seven vehicles were struck while traveling along Brentwood Boulevard between Homecoming Way and Sunset Road between 5:40 a.m. Friday and 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Police said a pellet or BB gun was possibly used.Following an investigation, police searched a home on Almond Drive, less than a mile from where the incidents took place, around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Evidence was collected and the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hansenpusch, was arrested.Hansenpusch was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on several felonies, police said.No injuries were reported from the incidents.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Brentwood police at 925-809-7911. 
BRENTWOOD, CA
Contra Costa Herald

DA says 2021 use of force by Antioch Police Officers was lawful

Following investigation of in-custody death of Arturo Gomez Calel; while on meth attempted to break into occupied vehicles, struggled with and was tased by police. Mayor Thorpe used incident to push his police reforms at special Friday meeting later that week. By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Police searching for 16-year-old missing since Thursday

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old juvenile who has been missing since Thursday. Michelle Marcoux was reported missing Thursday after failing to return home after school, police said. The juvenile is described as white, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 250 pounds. Michelle […]
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

SFPD Make Arrest Tracy Drew For Bank Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect on January 4, 2023, in connection to a series of bank robberies that have transpired in the region. The SFPD reported on January 3 and January 4, several bank robberies occurred in the city. During each incident, the suspect was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2011 shooting

EAST PALO ALTO - A 31-year-old man convicted of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Palo Alto in 2011 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said Friday.Christian Fuentes, one of the suspects in the killing of 19-year-old Catherine Fisher on July 13, 2011, was found guilty by a jury in September and was sentenced Thursday to the life term, prosecutors said.Fisher was sitting in a parked vehicle with two other people on Annapolis Street when two suspects approached and opened fire. She was struck multiple...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
thesfnews.com

Northern District Murder Under Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired in the Northern District back in June 2022. The SFPD reported on January 10, 2023 that at approximately 10:35 p.m. on June 19, 2022, officers responded to Alhambra and Scott Streets about a shooting. Upon arrival on the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
SUISUN CITY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Alameda County Resident was Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Selling Fentanyl in the San Francisco’s Tenderloin

January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Jose Alvarado, a/k/a Chepe, was sentenced on Friday to 48 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl in San. Francisco’s Tenderloin District and for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

A 70-year-old San Francisco Woman Died After Tree Branch Fell on Her in Golden Gate Park Saturday Evening

An elderly San Francisco woman who was out jogging in Golden Gate Park on Saturday evening was reportedly struck by a falling tree branch and died, KRON4 reported. San Francisco Police reportedly responded to a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Satruday and found the unresponsive jogger, according to KTVU. She was near John F. Kennedy Drive and 30th Avenue, near the Lindley Meadow part of Golden Gate Park, next to a large branch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suisun City murder suspect arrested, extradited from Mexico

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, U.S. Marshals took a man into custody suspected of shooting and killing another man last month in Suisun City. Martinez resident Richard Klein, 51, was located in Rosarito, Mexico, and arrested on Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., according to Suisun City police. He was extradited back to the U.S. and […]
SUISUN CITY, CA

