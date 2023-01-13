Los Osos residents living in the area of Monday’s mudslide need to prepare to evacuate because of possible flooding over the weekend. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for Los Osos residents in portions of Vista de Oro Estates. The evacuation warning includes Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane.

