Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity
Caltrans District 5 has closed a section of Highway 154 for a storm-related inspection of the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge near Los Olivos. The post Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County storm updates: Road closures, Highway 1 closure
An evacuation order is still in place for coastal areas near the Oceano Dunes.
Los Osos residents need to prepare to evacuate
Los Osos residents living in the area of Monday’s mudslide need to prepare to evacuate because of possible flooding over the weekend. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for Los Osos residents in portions of Vista de Oro Estates. The evacuation warning includes Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane.
Bridge, U.S. 101 ramps near San Luis Obispo Creek to close due to flooding concerns
Another bridge location near the creek reported 267.63 feet of water at 3:17 p.m.
New landslide discovered along Hwy 1 blocking road
Caltrans crews assessing the closed area of Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast have discovered a new landslide that has covered both lanes of the roadway.
‘A car floated down the road’: How visiting couple rode out flood in SLO County
Scientists warn Californians to expect “mega-flooding” from now on
Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
20 Guadalupe homes damaged, community displaced after heavy rainfall
Knocked down fences, scattered destroyed belongings, and tons of mud line the homes on Pioneer Street in Guadalupe.
Clean-up continues after homes in Los Osos were destroyed by mudslides
Community members are working to clean up the damage caused by mudslides in Los Osos earlier this week.
Guadalupe repairs 20 homes damaged by river levee breach during rainstorm
A Guadalupe farmer has opened up apartment complex units to house displaced families whose homes are considered "unlivable" after waist-high waters flooded neighborhoods near the Santa Maria River levee in Guadalupe. The post Guadalupe repairs 20 homes damaged by river levee breach during rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Patterson Avenue south of Highway 101 closed due to fallen tree
A large tree fell around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 and took two power line poles with it, closing Patterson Avenue from Hollister Avenue to the 101 Freeway. The post Patterson Avenue south of Highway 101 closed due to fallen tree appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm
Next Level Spa-Lala owners say water made its way into the electrical units above the business and sparked a fire. The post Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
After ‘horrific’ flood damage, Morro Bay mobile home park braces for another storm
Floodwaters tore out a fence, undermined a deck and caked roads with mud, mobile home park residents said.
Evacuation warning for Oceano residents expanded
An evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the area around the Arroyo Grande Creek levee and Oceano Lagoon has been expanded.
Paso Robles firefighters rescue man from Salinas River
Paso Fire Department officials rescued a homeless man from the Salinas Riverbed on Friday. Battalion Chief Brian Lewis told KSBY that they received a call from someone who reported seeing the man.
Evacuation warning expanded for Oceano Lagoon, Arroyo Grande Creek Levee
Stay away from south of the Arroyo Grande Levee during the weekend storm, the county warns
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
Storm update: Road closures, river level, lake levels
– Heavy rain is in the forecast for today for Paso Robles. Weather Underground currently predicts .67 inches today, light rain on Sunday, and .22 inches on Monday. The season total for rainfall in the city is 16.07 inches. That is higher than the season average of 14.21 inches since 1942.
Damaged road cut off hundreds of Lake Nacimiento residents. But a fix is in the works
Between 200 and 300 Lake Nacimiento residents who have been cut off due to damage to the only road in and out of the area should see relief as soon as Saturday, San Luis Obispo County Public Works said in a news release Friday. The residents of the Running Deer...
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the central coast of both counties and the interior of San Luis Obispo County from Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 16 at 2 a.m. The post Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
