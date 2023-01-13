Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln Christian School celebrates $7.1 million expansion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Christian School celebrated the opening of its new Scheels Center on Friday. Superintendent Zach Kassebaum said the school has seen a 35% increase in enrollment in the last five years. The project started as just a gym, but with the enrollment growth “grew into...
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Some kids may not get the food their growing bodies need with classrooms closing for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, a lot of children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk businessman recognized for 30-years of service to Northeast Community College
NORFOLK, Neb. – Ron Lingenfelter was looking through some old items in a box at his business Norfolk Transmission and Muffler and came across something that made him stop to think how much times have changed since the doors first opened in 1973. “I found a ticket of the...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
waynedailynews.com
Join The Nebraska Game And Parks Team Today, Career Fair Set For February 4
ASHLAND – An early February career fair is being scheduled by the Nebraska Game and Parks. According to a release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the career fair will be on February 4 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing
NORFOLK, Nebraska — Voices rose and gavels pounded Friday, but in the end, several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender. The censure was a compromise reached by an executive committee of the […] The post American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Younger generations find love of antique collecting at local vendor show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Saturday was the last of a busy weekend at the Cabin Fever Antique Show at the Lancaster Event center. Visitors lined up outside the building for the final day for a more relaxed experience for antique enthusiasts to enjoy. One of the promoters for the...
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show winners announced
NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show wrapped up its 36th edition this past week at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. WJAG radio and its sister station 106 KIX are the show’s sponsors and announced the major door prize winners for the 2023 Show.
Former SCCSD superintendent suing members of school board
Former Sioux City Public School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman is asking that five members of the district's board of directors be removed.
doniphanherald.com
Health Matters: Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Leeling Siblings Heading to Doane University
SIDNEY, Neb. (KNEP) - Two of the area’s top student athletes deciding on their future journeys. Multi sport athletes Karsyn and Cameron Leeling have signed to take their talents to Doane University in Crete. Cameron will be part of the Tiger track and field team, while Karsyn will play...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Keeler: Who’s paying for Coach Prime’s contract at CU? Some Nebraska fans, probably, thanks to crazy ticket prices for Buffs-Cornhuskers
Oh, Rick George, you beautiful genius, you. That was the plan all along, wasn’t it?. You hire Deion Sanders, the hottest college football coach on the planet. You know that Coach Prime’s home debut is against Nebraska and its Big Red Wave. So what do you do? You...
klkntv.com
Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
doniphanherald.com
Hilgers moves to Nebraska attorney general job with water rights, Biden policy challenge ahead
There's a new attorney general in town. But Mike Hilgers is no stranger to the Capitol or state government after serving six years in the Legislature as a Lincoln senator, including two years in the challenging role of leading 48 fellow senators as speaker. There's a lot on his new...
KETV.com
Nebraska Democrats bash Ricketts appointment to fill Senate vacancy
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Democratic Party chastised Gov. Jim Pillen Thursday, calling his appointment of Pete Ricketts to the Senate "the most blatant pay-to-play" scheme we've seen in our state. The party's executive director, Precious McKesson, says because Ricketts gave over $1 million to Pillen's gubernatorial campaign, it...
Nebraska Football: Decoldest Crawford will get a chance to battle his former teammates
Decoldest Crawford is no longer part of the Nebraska football program. However, he’s going to be playing a game in Lincoln next season anyway. That’s because the wide receiver, who became a Nebraska football celebrity because of his NIL deal with an air conditioning company has transferred to a team that the Huskers will go head-to-head with early in the 2023 season.
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
