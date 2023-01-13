ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Lincoln Christian School celebrates $7.1 million expansion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Christian School celebrated the opening of its new Scheels Center on Friday. Superintendent Zach Kassebaum said the school has seen a 35% increase in enrollment in the last five years. The project started as just a gym, but with the enrollment growth “grew into...
Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing

NORFOLK, Nebraska — Voices rose and gavels pounded Friday, but in the end, several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender. The censure was a compromise reached by an executive committee of the […] The post American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show winners announced

NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show wrapped up its 36th edition this past week at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. WJAG radio and its sister station 106 KIX are the show’s sponsors and announced the major door prize winners for the 2023 Show.
Leeling Siblings Heading to Doane University

SIDNEY, Neb. (KNEP) - Two of the area’s top student athletes deciding on their future journeys. Multi sport athletes Karsyn and Cameron Leeling have signed to take their talents to Doane University in Crete. Cameron will be part of the Tiger track and field team, while Karsyn will play...
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
Nebraska Democrats bash Ricketts appointment to fill Senate vacancy

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Democratic Party chastised Gov. Jim Pillen Thursday, calling his appointment of Pete Ricketts to the Senate "the most blatant pay-to-play" scheme we've seen in our state. The party's executive director, Precious McKesson, says because Ricketts gave over $1 million to Pillen's gubernatorial campaign, it...
