Oklahoma State

KFOR

Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business

Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023

McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
KOCO

New Oklahoma organization looks to build up Black artists

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new organization bringing Oklahoma artists together will meet for the first time Saturday at Nappy Roots Books. The Oklahoma Black Artists Coalition, organized by artists and art administrators, is a group facilitated with help from the Oklahoma Arts Council. It provides a way for artists in the community to gather and express a shared interest in creating art.
lutheranmuseum.com

Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma

It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)

Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
KTUL

Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women opens nominations for Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame

Oklahoma City –- The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) is seeking nominations for 2023 inductees to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame. Nominations must be postmarked or emailed by the February 10 deadline. “There are many outstanding Oklahoma women who are improving the lives of other women, families and children and deserve to be recognized for their efforts,” said Women’s Hall of Fame 2023 Chair and Commissioner Emmalee Barresi. ...
pryorinfopub.com

Oklahoma Republicans target transgender health care

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several Republican lawmakers are seeking to limit gender-affirming care for transgender Oklahomans through a slate of bills LGBTQ advocates say are extreme. Ahead of the legislative session that starts Feb. 6, GOP lawmakers have pre-filed at least four bills that would ban gender-affirming care for many transgender Oklahomans.
5NEWS

Over $100 million set aside in Oklahoma for drug addiction treatment

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner have proposed new legislation that would commit over $100 million for addiction treatment facilities, treatment programs, a scholarship endowment, and other initiatives using settlement funds from the tribe’s opioid and e-cigarette settlements. Chief...
KTEN.com

Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
Community Policy