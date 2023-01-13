Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
Educators Say Oklahoma Students Are The "Most Unhealthy" In The U.S. This is What They Propose.
Senator Jessica Garvin (R) says Oklahoma is not physically fit, and she has a solution that will start with children in the state's public school system:. "Oklahoma is the most unhealthy state in the country. And I just believe that those, those habits start when you're young. And so anything that we can do to improve our health outcomes in Oklahoma,"
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
news4sanantonio.com
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
OHP: Worker moved just seconds before car crashed into barrier, truck
As you are out and about on Oklahoma roadways, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol want to remind you of the state's 'move over' law.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023
McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
KOCO
New Oklahoma organization looks to build up Black artists
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new organization bringing Oklahoma artists together will meet for the first time Saturday at Nappy Roots Books. The Oklahoma Black Artists Coalition, organized by artists and art administrators, is a group facilitated with help from the Oklahoma Arts Council. It provides a way for artists in the community to gather and express a shared interest in creating art.
lutheranmuseum.com
Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma
It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)
Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women opens nominations for Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame
Oklahoma City –- The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) is seeking nominations for 2023 inductees to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame. Nominations must be postmarked or emailed by the February 10 deadline. “There are many outstanding Oklahoma women who are improving the lives of other women, families and children and deserve to be recognized for their efforts,” said Women’s Hall of Fame 2023 Chair and Commissioner Emmalee Barresi. ...
pryorinfopub.com
Oklahoma Republicans target transgender health care
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several Republican lawmakers are seeking to limit gender-affirming care for transgender Oklahomans through a slate of bills LGBTQ advocates say are extreme. Ahead of the legislative session that starts Feb. 6, GOP lawmakers have pre-filed at least four bills that would ban gender-affirming care for many transgender Oklahomans.
Over $100 million set aside in Oklahoma for drug addiction treatment
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner have proposed new legislation that would commit over $100 million for addiction treatment facilities, treatment programs, a scholarship endowment, and other initiatives using settlement funds from the tribe’s opioid and e-cigarette settlements. Chief...
KTEN.com
Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
More Restaurants Oklahomans Swear Are Worth The Drive
I asked the Z94 Facebook page about Oklahoma's best restaurants a few weeks ago. The comments were full of recommendations across the state. The creme de la creme type joints that, while they're far away, the food was worth the drive kind of eateries. It led to a raging debate.
KFOR
Finally, the chance for widespread moisture across Oklahoma next week!
The chances for significant moisture continues to go up with a storm system tracking across Oklahoma late Tuesday into Wednesday! Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals across Oklahoma. The moisture in the Panhandle could be snow depending on the track!
