Vermillion, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

40th Hanson Girls Basketball Classic

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 40th Hanson Girls Basketball Classic returned to the World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from three games:. -Howard knocking off Mount Vernon/Plankinton 53-47 -Arlington upsetting #3 Centerville 59-55 -Host Hanson defeating...
MITCHELL, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rock And (Lincoln) Roll Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln’s J.T. Rock scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Lincoln Patriots, ranked second in AA, to a 76-59 victory over crosstown rival Roosevelt on Saturday afternoon at the Lincoln High School Gymnasium in boys prep basketball. Click on the video...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre Boys Take 2nd At Jerry Opbroek Wrestling

MITCHELL – With 191 points, Pierre Governor Boys Wrestling finished second Saturday at the Jerry Opbroek Invitational at Mitchell High School. Pierre was 8 1/2 points behind winner Sturgis. The Governors had four weight-class winners: Tristan Spencer at 138 pounds, Jaxon Ducheneaux at 145, Deegan Houska at 160 and...
PIERRE, SD
goyotes.com

Kinney sets DakotaDome record in home opener

VERMILLION – South Dakota women's and men's track and field teams came away with 19 victories during Saturday's South Dakota Kickoff indoor track and field meet inside the DakotaDome on Hillenbrand Track. The Coyote women won 11 events while the men claimed eight first-place efforts in the opening meet...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND SportsZone – January 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made a return on Friday night. This week’s SportsZone features nine games, including four college contests, three high school games and more. Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: January 14th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the Brookings Gun Show. It’s taking place inside the Switfel Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10. Racing enthusiasts will want to check...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for areas north of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued counties in southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota, to the north of Sioux Falls. A mix of winter precipitation could bring up to two inches of snow and some ice. Be prepared for the possibility of slick conditions at times. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service advises temperatures will determine whether or not there is icing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Carcoana Pleads Not Guilty To 2 Rape Charges

Mihai Carcoana, a University of South Dakota men’s basketball player who was arrested in Vermillion Dec. 9 and charged with two counts of second-degree rape, entered not guilty pleas to those two charges during a court arraignment Jan. 12 in the Clay County Courthouse in Vermillion. He also pleaded...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: January 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Bicycle Summit will bring biking enthusiasts from three states to Sioux Falls today. The summit begins at noon at the downtown Orpheum Theater and includes vendors, panels and workshops. Admission is free. The Rescue Network is hosting a dog adoption event...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will the fog bring a blizzard in 90 days?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an old folk tale — winter fog means heavy snow or rain in 90 days. But is that true and what’s causing the fog anyway?. According to KELOLAND Meteorologist Meghan Chada, much of the fog we’ve seen of late has been formed due to excess moisture in the air.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Kansas City man sentenced for drug running in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Ricky Lee Young, Jr., 39, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release. In the summer of 2021,Young and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

$2 million price tag for December snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The December snow storms in Sioux Falls cost about $2.2 million, according to figures shared by the city. The figure includes additional overtime, wages from other departments, use of salt and calcium chloride, work by contractors, rental of equipment and equipment repairs. The city’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

As snow removal continues, Sioux Falls police ask drivers to slow down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — All of the recent snow is creating driving issues throughout the area. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking drivers to slow down and drive defensively. The department says all the snow can easily obscure oncoming cars. Crews continue to pick up leftover snow from streets in Sioux Falls, working to clear them curb to curb. So far, they’ve hauled more than 5,000 semi-truck loads of snow. If you’re keeping track, a normal snowfall is around 1,200.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

