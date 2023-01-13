ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCRA.com

Northern California Storm Updates: Parts of Highway 50 closed in Sierra for avalanche control; Roads, neighborhoods flooded in San Joaquin County

As more rain falls in Northern California on Monday, widespread flooding is being reported in San Joaquin County. LiveCopter 3 footage showed the Arbor Mobile Home Park inundated with water near Woodbridge Road in Acampo east of Highway 99. Around 175 residents of the park were evacuated on Sunday. Traffic was backed up on Highway 99 in the area for a period.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

9 Must-See Birds In Sacramento

As a state capital, Sacramento has everything you want in an important city: historic regions from the Gold Rush era, plentiful museums, and nature preserves featuring unique local wildlife. While the city is buzzing with exciting things to do, it is also close to many natural areas that offer escape and tranquility, and birds. The next time you’re in the area, check out some popular birding spots and look for these must-see birds in Sacramento!
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Things to do across Sacramento area on MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday in January each year as a way to recognize the civil rights icon and his messages of Black empowerment and racial equality. Below is a list of events to attend this MLK Day in Sacramento on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

The end is in sight: Dry weather set to return to Northern California following parade of storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dry weather is on the horizon, finally allowing California to dry out following a period of wet weather stretching back to the day after Christmas. More rain will fall Sunday and into Monday. A low pressure system is working towards the coast of California, bringing another round of rain and snow to the region. Up to an inch of rain is forecast across the Valley with the heaviest totals falling near Stockton and Modesto. Dangerous Sierra travel will continue also as another 1-2 feet of snow are expected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage

(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ for Yolo County

(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County. Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento sees nearly 10 inches of rain during consecutive days of rain

(KTXL) — California has been hit by several atmospheric rivers which have brought nearly 10 inches of rain to the Sacramento area and have caused significant damage and flooding throughout Northern California. As of Jan. 11, one Sacramento weather station recorded 17 consecutive days of rain during the late December and January atmospheric rivers, which […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Evacuation Order lifted for Wilton, surrounding areas

WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has lifted Saturday's Evacuation Order for the Wilton area. Original story: The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas...
WILTON, CA
KCRA.com

Inmates assist Cal Fire with storm clean up

There is plenty of clean-up that still needs to be done after the series of storms that have hit Northern California recently. Agencies such as Cal Fire have been hard at work to clear out damages done by downed trees and power lines. Gov. Newsom also called up the Delta...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA

