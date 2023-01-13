Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Updates: Parts of Highway 50 closed in Sierra for avalanche control; Roads, neighborhoods flooded in San Joaquin County
As more rain falls in Northern California on Monday, widespread flooding is being reported in San Joaquin County. LiveCopter 3 footage showed the Arbor Mobile Home Park inundated with water near Woodbridge Road in Acampo east of Highway 99. Around 175 residents of the park were evacuated on Sunday. Traffic was backed up on Highway 99 in the area for a period.
capradio.org
Storm updates: Evacuation warnings issued for areas near Wilton, Rancho Murieta
The Sacramento Valley — and much of Northern California — has experienced a series of powerful and deadly storm systems over the past month. And it’s not over yet: The National Weather Service is forecasting more strong storm systems will roll through the region in the coming week.
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Updates: I-80 reopens in Sierra, Biden OKs major disaster declaration, Wilton Evacuation Order lifted
Northern California can expect much lighter amounts of rain on Sunday, a day after the region got hammered by heavy rainfall that flooded roadways and prompted another round of evacuation orders. In the Sierra, Interstate 80 has reopened with chain controls after heavy snowfall brought travel to a standstill. But...
a-z-animals.com
9 Must-See Birds In Sacramento
As a state capital, Sacramento has everything you want in an important city: historic regions from the Gold Rush era, plentiful museums, and nature preserves featuring unique local wildlife. While the city is buzzing with exciting things to do, it is also close to many natural areas that offer escape and tranquility, and birds. The next time you’re in the area, check out some popular birding spots and look for these must-see birds in Sacramento!
KTVU FOX 2
Floodwaters submerge Sacramento intersection
Video posted by Gerald Contreras shows flowing floodwaters submerging Saturday an intersection in Sacramento. Via Storyful.
KCRA.com
Cal Expo opens as weather respite center for Sacramento's unhoused residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With concerns about the American River flooding from continued rainfall, dozens of unhoused residents are taking shelter at Cal Expo. This comes after the deaths of two homeless people in Sacramento County, where hundreds are looking to protect themselves and their pets. This content is imported...
KCRA.com
Things to do across Sacramento area on MLK Day
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday in January each year as a way to recognize the civil rights icon and his messages of Black empowerment and racial equality. Below is a list of events to attend this MLK Day in Sacramento on...
'Torrential rainfall' blasts Sacramento Valley and foothills
A narrow cold frontal rainband swept the Sacramento Valley and foothills Saturday morning, dumping torrential rain for a short period.
abc10.com
The end is in sight: Dry weather set to return to Northern California following parade of storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dry weather is on the horizon, finally allowing California to dry out following a period of wet weather stretching back to the day after Christmas. More rain will fall Sunday and into Monday. A low pressure system is working towards the coast of California, bringing another round of rain and snow to the region. Up to an inch of rain is forecast across the Valley with the heaviest totals falling near Stockton and Modesto. Dangerous Sierra travel will continue also as another 1-2 feet of snow are expected.
Weeks of storms have been deadly to the Sacramento unhoused community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This onslaught of storms - a seemingly never-ending parade of atmospheric rivers - is dangerous, expensive, and deadly. Some of the most vulnerable among us are those who are unsheltered during this weather. Two people died this past weekend in Sacramento County after trees fell on their tents.
Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage
(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Lingering wet weather, MLK Day events across Sacramento area, shooting suspect arrested in Citrus Heights
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Livability of Sacramento makes it a great place to live, Forbes says; City advocates don't disagree
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's capital city is on the map:Forbes named Sacramento as one of the best cities to call home in 2023. “Sacramento is not the well-kept secret that it was,” said Mike Testa, of Visit Sacramento. “People like our city, without question.”. When it comes...
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
capradio.org
Storm updates: State emergency officials ask residents to stay home this holiday weekend if they can
The Sacramento Valley — and much of Northern California — has experienced a series of powerful and deadly storm systems over the past month. And it’s not over yet: The National Weather Service is forecasting more strong storm systems will roll through the region in the coming week.
Fox40
Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ for Yolo County
(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County. Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sacramento sees nearly 10 inches of rain during consecutive days of rain
(KTXL) — California has been hit by several atmospheric rivers which have brought nearly 10 inches of rain to the Sacramento area and have caused significant damage and flooding throughout Northern California. As of Jan. 11, one Sacramento weather station recorded 17 consecutive days of rain during the late December and January atmospheric rivers, which […]
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
Evacuation Order lifted for Wilton, surrounding areas
WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has lifted Saturday's Evacuation Order for the Wilton area. Original story: The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas...
KCRA.com
Inmates assist Cal Fire with storm clean up
There is plenty of clean-up that still needs to be done after the series of storms that have hit Northern California recently. Agencies such as Cal Fire have been hard at work to clear out damages done by downed trees and power lines. Gov. Newsom also called up the Delta...
