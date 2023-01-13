ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

40th Hanson Girls Basketball Classic

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 40th Hanson Girls Basketball Classic returned to the World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from three games:. -Howard knocking off Mount Vernon/Plankinton 53-47 -Arlington upsetting #3 Centerville 59-55 -Host Hanson defeating...
MITCHELL, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rock And (Lincoln) Roll Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln’s J.T. Rock scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Lincoln Patriots, ranked second in AA, to a 76-59 victory over crosstown rival Roosevelt on Saturday afternoon at the Lincoln High School Gymnasium in boys prep basketball. Click on the video...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre Boys Take 2nd At Jerry Opbroek Wrestling

MITCHELL – With 191 points, Pierre Governor Boys Wrestling finished second Saturday at the Jerry Opbroek Invitational at Mitchell High School. Pierre was 8 1/2 points behind winner Sturgis. The Governors had four weight-class winners: Tristan Spencer at 138 pounds, Jaxon Ducheneaux at 145, Deegan Houska at 160 and...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND SportsZone – January 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made a return on Friday night. This week’s SportsZone features nine games, including four college contests, three high school games and more. Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: January 14th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the Brookings Gun Show. It’s taking place inside the Switfel Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10. Racing enthusiasts will want to check...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Carcoana Pleads Not Guilty To 2 Rape Charges

Mihai Carcoana, a University of South Dakota men’s basketball player who was arrested in Vermillion Dec. 9 and charged with two counts of second-degree rape, entered not guilty pleas to those two charges during a court arraignment Jan. 12 in the Clay County Courthouse in Vermillion. He also pleaded...
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 32 local restaurants have been competing for all of January in the Downtown Burger Battle. We got a chance to speak with some of the competitors as well as the people who are putting the battle on. Papa Woody’s offered up an Italian-inspired...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will the fog bring a blizzard in 90 days?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an old folk tale — winter fog means heavy snow or rain in 90 days. But is that true and what’s causing the fog anyway?. According to KELOLAND Meteorologist Meghan Chada, much of the fog we’ve seen of late has been formed due to excess moisture in the air.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: January 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Bicycle Summit will bring biking enthusiasts from three states to Sioux Falls today. The summit begins at noon at the downtown Orpheum Theater and includes vendors, panels and workshops. Admission is free. The Rescue Network is hosting a dog adoption event...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

$2 million price tag for December snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The December snow storms in Sioux Falls cost about $2.2 million, according to figures shared by the city. The figure includes additional overtime, wages from other departments, use of salt and calcium chloride, work by contractors, rental of equipment and equipment repairs. The city’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxcountyradio.com

Dordt University Student Dies in Car Crash

A Minnesota woman is dead after a crash last night south of Hull. 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, Minnesota, a student at Dordt University, was driving south on Highway 75 when she hit snow and ice on the shoulder and lost control. Her car crossed into the other lane and was hit by a pickup.
LUVERNE, MN
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
gowatertown.net

SDHP identifies woman killed in crash west of Canton

CANTON, S.D. – A Canton woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash seven miles west of Canton on New Year’s Eve. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 40 year-old Rebecca Earll was driving a vehicle that collided with a second vehicle at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 115 and U.S. Highway 18.
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

