Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
spectrumnews1.com
Community center honored by Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Paul Laurence Dunbar High School’s boy's. basketball took a trip down memory lane for the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame’s ongoing heritage match-up. What You Need To Know. The Dunbar Center is reliving the former school’s glory days and highlighting how the...
Three Staggering Numbers From Kentucky's 63-56 Win Over Tennessee
Kentucky basketball stole headlines on Saturday afternoon, as John Calipari and the Wildcats left Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. with an astounding 63-56 victory over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. The win launched UK out of its cavernous rut that had stymied the entire first half ...
theScore
5-star forward Bailey commits to Rutgers' 2024 class over Kentucky
Airious Bailey, a five-star forward in the 2024 recruiting class, committed to Rutgers, turning down interest from Kentucky, sources told theScore insider Jordan Schultz. The high school junior later confirmed his decision to Travis Branham of 247Sports. "It's home, it feels like home," Bailey said. "I got family there, it...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes, John Calipari React to Kentucky Defeating Tennessee in Knoxville
No. 5 Tennessee suffered a loss to Kentucky at home on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. Despite starting the game red-hot, Tennessee’s offense continued to provide themselves troubles throughout the game, leading to the Wildcats’ 63-56 win over the Volunteers. After the contest, both head coaches met with the...
James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky
Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
WATCH: Rick Barnes Addresses Media After Kentucky Loss
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes spoke with reporters after the Volunteers dropped their first SEC contest against Kentucky.
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings
The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
Calipari, Kentucky silence doubters, beat No. 5 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Negativity has dogged the Kentucky basketball program since its disappointing loss to South Carolina on Tuesday. Heading into Saturday's 63-56 win over No. 5 Tennessee, Wildcats coach John Calipari did his best to insulate his players while absorbing as many bullets as possible himself.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
CBS Sports
Murray State vs. Illinois-Chicago: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 9-9; Murray State 9-8 After two games on the road, the Murray State Racers are heading back home. The Racers and the Illinois-Chicago Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at CFSB Center. MSU came up short against the...
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/15: State Senator Reggie Thomas; Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky state Senator Reggie Thomas and Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird. Republicans have supermajority control of the State Senate and the House, allowing them to largely set the agenda in Frankfort and override the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
Look: Sports World Is Calling For John Calipari Punishment
The sports world isn't happy with Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari on Sunday. On Saturday, Coach Cal went viral for his interview with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe. Many believe that Coach Cal went too far with his touching of the ESPN reporter. Many believe that Coach Cal went over ...
fox56news.com
Abandoned Chihuahuas forced to fight over food need homes in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
kbsi23.com
U.S. 45 restricted to 1 lane near Mayfield after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police report U.S. 45 is restricted to one lane after a semi crash at the southwest edge of Mayfield in Graves County. A semi and at least one other vehicle crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air, acccording to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
