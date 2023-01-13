ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, SD

kelo.com

Sherriff looking for multiple offender

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff needs help finding a multiple offender. They are looking for Brandon Roderick Mahone. Mahone is wanted for Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Simple Assault Domestic, Violation of a Protection Order, and Fleeing from Police. He is...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash

Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Larchwood man jailed for dragging fiancée

LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Dakota Ray Cain stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call about a domestic altercation at his residence at 1309...
LARCHWOOD, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Meth, bullets, and stolen gun found in car driven by parole violator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported the arrest of three individuals for charges related to drugs and stolen property Wednesday. At 1 a.m., officers saw a car driving near 14th St. and Main Ave. An officer recognized the driver as someone who was on parole, and parole was looking for him.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Guilty plea for fentanyl dealer that led to a death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man plans to plead guilty to distributing a deadly dose of fentanyl. Court papers filed Wednesday say 26-year-old Rundial Biliu has reached a deal with federal prosecutors. He signed a document admitting to giving fentanyl to someone in September of 2021,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
BROOKINGS, SD
kelo.com

As snow removal continues, Sioux Falls police ask drivers to slow down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — All of the recent snow is creating driving issues throughout the area. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking drivers to slow down and drive defensively. The department says all the snow can easily obscure oncoming cars. Crews continue to pick up leftover snow from streets in Sioux Falls, working to clear them curb to curb. So far, they’ve hauled more than 5,000 semi-truck loads of snow. If you’re keeping track, a normal snowfall is around 1,200.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Civil Air Patrol to practice snow rescue

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Civil Air Patrol units from across South Dakota will practice search and rescue skills Saturday. That means you may see the Civil Air Patrol’s white vans on state roads and its red-white and blue single engine plane in the sky. But it’s not an emergency. Members will be practicing searching for a missing person in the snow as well as for lost cattle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for areas north of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued counties in southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota, to the north of Sioux Falls. A mix of winter precipitation could bring up to two inches of snow and some ice. Be prepared for the possibility of slick conditions at times. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service advises temperatures will determine whether or not there is icing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

