kelo.com
Sherriff looking for multiple offender
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff needs help finding a multiple offender. They are looking for Brandon Roderick Mahone. Mahone is wanted for Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Simple Assault Domestic, Violation of a Protection Order, and Fleeing from Police. He is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Man on parole for 2012 slaying of classmate in Pierre arrested in Clay County on weapons charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 26-year-old Braiden Kit McCahren, who was released from Prison in August, 2020 is behind bars again after being arrested on Jan 6, 2023 on two counts of weapons possession after being convicted of a violent crime. McCahren was charged with second-degree murder for...
Sioux City police searching for suspect with felony warrants
Sioux City police are searching for a man who fled the scene after causing a disturbance at several businesses Thursday afternoon.
siouxlandnews.com
Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash
Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting justified; Online shopping scams; Huset’s Speedway upgrades
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 13, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting from last November, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General.
nwestiowa.com
Larchwood man jailed for dragging fiancée
LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Dakota Ray Cain stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call about a domestic altercation at his residence at 1309...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Meth, bullets, and stolen gun found in car driven by parole violator
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported the arrest of three individuals for charges related to drugs and stolen property Wednesday. At 1 a.m., officers saw a car driving near 14th St. and Main Ave. An officer recognized the driver as someone who was on parole, and parole was looking for him.
KELOLAND TV
Guilty plea for fentanyl dealer that led to a death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man plans to plead guilty to distributing a deadly dose of fentanyl. Court papers filed Wednesday say 26-year-old Rundial Biliu has reached a deal with federal prosecutors. He signed a document admitting to giving fentanyl to someone in September of 2021,...
kelo.com
Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
kelo.com
As snow removal continues, Sioux Falls police ask drivers to slow down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — All of the recent snow is creating driving issues throughout the area. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking drivers to slow down and drive defensively. The department says all the snow can easily obscure oncoming cars. Crews continue to pick up leftover snow from streets in Sioux Falls, working to clear them curb to curb. So far, they’ve hauled more than 5,000 semi-truck loads of snow. If you’re keeping track, a normal snowfall is around 1,200.
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man’s death ruled a homicide after altercation outside of Gateway Lounge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An incident that occurred outside of a Sioux Falls bar last year has now been ruled a homicide. It stems from an altercation between two individuals at Gateway Lounge on October 27, 2022. Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department explains the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
KEVN
The South Dakota Secretary of Corrections says recruiting new correctional officers in Sioux Falls is improving, but retention is still an issue.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That’s according to Sec. Kellie Wasco, who spoke to the House Judiciary Committee this morning (Friday). Over the past couple of years, Wasco says starting pay for correctional officers has increased from about $17 an hour to $23 an hour. She says 21 new...
Former SCCSD superintendent suing members of school board
Former Sioux City Public School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman is asking that five members of the district's board of directors be removed.
KELOLAND TV
Civil Air Patrol to practice snow rescue
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Civil Air Patrol units from across South Dakota will practice search and rescue skills Saturday. That means you may see the Civil Air Patrol’s white vans on state roads and its red-white and blue single engine plane in the sky. But it’s not an emergency. Members will be practicing searching for a missing person in the snow as well as for lost cattle.
ktwb.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for areas north of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued counties in southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota, to the north of Sioux Falls. A mix of winter precipitation could bring up to two inches of snow and some ice. Be prepared for the possibility of slick conditions at times. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service advises temperatures will determine whether or not there is icing.
KELOLAND TV
FAA system outage; Medical marijuana ban proposed; COVID-19 case update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. More than 1,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Wednesday with thousands more delayed following a system outage at the FAA. The Des Moines School District is dealing with its own network problems. There...
