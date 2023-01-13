Read full article on original website
Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism
UPDATED 7:30 p.m. Central, 1/12/23 PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.” Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek delivered the […] The post Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Governor’s office responds to the “State of the Tribes” Address
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- Folks,. Our state’s Native American heritage and culture is such an important part of what makes South Dakota a special place. Governor Noem recognizes that. She acknowledges it every time we deploy resources to help the tribes, sign law enforcement MOUs to keep our tribal people safe, and incorporate Native American heritage and culture into our education standards. She invested in the first ever tribal-run meth treatment facility to help the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. She has repeatedly invested in regional mental health resources, which will also help our tribal communities. She highlighted the Department of Tourism’s efforts to advance tribal tourism in her State of the State Address this week. She has repeatedly made efforts to reconcile our differences and come together as one state.
Man on parole for 2012 slaying of classmate in Pierre arrested in Clay County on weapons charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 26-year-old Braiden Kit McCahren, who was released from Prison in August, 2020 is behind bars again after being arrested on Jan 6, 2023 on two counts of weapons possession after being convicted of a violent crime. McCahren was charged with second-degree murder for...
