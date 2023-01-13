Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Most places will see this advisory last through tomorrow morning. A little freezing rain is possible, with some minor snow accumulations. Throw in wind gusts around 25 mph, and we could have a little blowing snow and reduced visibility.
gowatertown.net
Northeast South Dakota under a Winter Weather Advisory (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Northeastern South Dakota, including the Watertown area, is under a Winter Weather Advisory until six o’clock Tuesday morning. Megan Mulford is with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen…. This is more of a nuisance weather event than anything else…. Counties in the Winter Weather Advisory are...
kelo.com
Drought, ice, and snow could lead to increased winter kill on South Dakota’s lakes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As anglers head out to South Dakota’s lakes for ice fishing, there’s thought of possible winter kill come spring. South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks David Lucchesi told Bill Zortman, low water levels from last year’s drought started the problem. The combination of deep snow, thick ice, and cold weather on those lakes with low water levels means oxygen is being depleted by plants and animals under the ice. South Dakota GF&P hasn’t seen any issues yet, but knows conditions are right for some lakes to run out of oxygen. Lucchesi also talked with Zortman, on It’s Your Business, about ice fishing reports and how they’re keeping the lakes accessible this winter. Listen at the link below:
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Accumulating snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The potential for accumulating snowfall has increased and could impact the evening drive, with snow lasting into the overnight. A storm system pushing into the Plains and Midwest on Wednesday will bring us our best chance for winter...
Rainy Monday in Twin Cities; where will Thursday winter storm track?
How does a mid-January rainstorm sound for the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota? It's going to happen on Monday, and it looks to be a good amount of rain as the National Weather Service is forecasting upwards of a half inch of rain. Typically, a storm like...
Winter storm warning: See what areas are impacted
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday ahead of a storm that will bring heavy snowfall to parts of Colorado.
News Channel Nebraska
Region's next winter storm forecast to hit this week
CHAPPELL - Heavy snow is possible across portions of western and north-central Nebraska this week, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs, but the weather service says four to eight inches could be possible in Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, and Pine Bluffs. Five to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Sterling and Julesburg.
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
How are pheasants and birds coping with the winter weather?
Songbirds may be shivering and pheasants may be searching for cover as they cope with the winter weather that started in early December in South Dakota.
News Channel Nebraska
Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
KELOLAND TV
Snow-covered ground preventing warmer temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The next couple days have temperatures warming to near freezing in eastern KELOLAND, and much warmer in western South Dakota, even near 60 in Rapid City. But there is even warmer air above us that just doesn’t want to mix to the surface.
KELOLAND TV
Recent snow kept fire danger levels low, but warmer temperatures could change that
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — A month of snowfall in the Black Hills is helping ease fire danger levels. Snowstorm after snowstorm, South Dakota has seen a lot of moisture over the last month. “The amount of snow that we get in the winter can definitely impact our fire...
6-10 Inches OF Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, effective through 5 a.m. on Monday. The agency posted this statement on Saturday evening:. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Sierra...
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
fallriverreporter.com
Accumulating snow, gusty winds expected for eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island
BOSTON – It certainly isn’t forecast to be the biggest storm we have ever seen, but in the coming days accumulating snow is expected for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island with gusty winds. According to the National Weather Service Boston, an offshore ocean storm will spread precipitation into...
Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches
East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog. The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility. ...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the remainder of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning with the potential for freezing rain in the northern half of the area, creating possible hazardous travel conditions. The freezing rain will go to periods of rain Monday but as chillier air works back into the region Monday night, a change to snow is likely in the Northwoods with some accumulation into Tuesday morning.
kiwaradio.com
State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
Snow Fleas??? Yep, They’re A Thing In North Dakota!
Chances are you've seen these creatures before but didn't know it.
Snow helps the Missouri River basin, officials say
Overall, John Remus of the Army Corps of Engineers said the reservoirs in the Missouri River Basin have enough water to supply the need including irrigation and industrial use.
