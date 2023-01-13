ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

dakotanewsnow.com

Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Most places will see this advisory last through tomorrow morning. A little freezing rain is possible, with some minor snow accumulations. Throw in wind gusts around 25 mph, and we could have a little blowing snow and reduced visibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Northeast South Dakota under a Winter Weather Advisory (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Northeastern South Dakota, including the Watertown area, is under a Winter Weather Advisory until six o’clock Tuesday morning. Megan Mulford is with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen…. This is more of a nuisance weather event than anything else…. Counties in the Winter Weather Advisory are...
WATERTOWN, SD
kelo.com

Drought, ice, and snow could lead to increased winter kill on South Dakota’s lakes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As anglers head out to South Dakota’s lakes for ice fishing, there’s thought of possible winter kill come spring. South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks David Lucchesi told Bill Zortman, low water levels from last year’s drought started the problem. The combination of deep snow, thick ice, and cold weather on those lakes with low water levels means oxygen is being depleted by plants and animals under the ice. South Dakota GF&P hasn’t seen any issues yet, but knows conditions are right for some lakes to run out of oxygen. Lucchesi also talked with Zortman, on It’s Your Business, about ice fishing reports and how they’re keeping the lakes accessible this winter. Listen at the link below:
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Region's next winter storm forecast to hit this week

CHAPPELL - Heavy snow is possible across portions of western and north-central Nebraska this week, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs, but the weather service says four to eight inches could be possible in Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, and Pine Bluffs. Five to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Sterling and Julesburg.
NEBRASKA STATE
KGUN 9

Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow-covered ground preventing warmer temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The next couple days have temperatures warming to near freezing in eastern KELOLAND, and much warmer in western South Dakota, even near 60 in Rapid City. But there is even warmer air above us that just doesn’t want to mix to the surface.
RAPID CITY, SD
KGAB AM 650

6-10 Inches OF Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, effective through 5 a.m. on Monday. The agency posted this statement on Saturday evening:. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Sierra...
WYOMING STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
Idaho State Journal

Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches

East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog. The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility. ...
IDAHO STATE
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the remainder of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning with the potential for freezing rain in the northern half of the area, creating possible hazardous travel conditions. The freezing rain will go to periods of rain Monday but as chillier air works back into the region Monday night, a change to snow is likely in the Northwoods with some accumulation into Tuesday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
kiwaradio.com

State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout

Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
IOWA STATE

