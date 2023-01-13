Steelers 'Sacks for Kids' campaign raises $24,000 for Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: January 12, 2023 (Pt. 1) 07:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The defensive prowess of the Pittsburgh Steelers has helped raise nearly $25,000 for charity this year through the Sacks for Kids campaign.

The Sacks for Kids campaign features donations from Bordas & Bordas worth $500 for each sack the Steelers defense has during the season.

This year, the Steelers had 48 sacks, resulting in $24,000 being donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh.

The donations will help support Pittsburgh families. >