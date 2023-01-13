ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers 'Sacks for Kids' campaign raises $24,000 for Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0Jzm_0kDGbzde00

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: January 12, 2023 (Pt. 1) 07:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The defensive prowess of the Pittsburgh Steelers has helped raise nearly $25,000 for charity this year through the Sacks for Kids campaign.

The Sacks for Kids campaign features donations from Bordas & Bordas worth $500 for each sack the Steelers defense has during the season.

This year, the Steelers had 48 sacks, resulting in $24,000 being donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh.

The donations will help support Pittsburgh families. >

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

3 Full Seasons Later The Steelers Absolutely Robbed The Miami Dolphins

Many people already know the story of the Pittsburgh Steelers making a major addition by trading with the Miami Dolphins for their second-year safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was unhappy with how the Dolphins were using him and requested a trade. Omar Khan convinced the Steelers general manager at the time, Kevin Colbert, to heavily pursue him, which led to a trade involving the Steelers’ first round pick and a couple of day three pick swaps. There’s a little more to the draft picks, which somehow makes the trade slightly more lopsided for the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: January 13, 2023

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsLet Freedom SingSpecial Olympics Pennsylvania Polar PlungePremier Hockey FederationHappy Lark Home OrganizingCanine CompanionsKDKA Pups on FacebookPittsburgh Today Live on Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Devin Bush Hints At Being Ready For New Team In 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Devin Bush Jr. with the 10th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Steelers were still reeling from losing Ryan Shazier in 2017 and believed that they were just an inside linebacker away from reestablishing themselves as the best defense in the NFL and returning to the top of the AFC. Unfortunately, Bush was not half the player that Shazier was, and no player sums up the recent frustration of Steelers fans like the star-crossed linebacker.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
101K+
Followers
33K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy