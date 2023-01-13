Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Enterprise head coach named Alabama All-Star head coach
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — One Wiregrass coach has been chosen to lead the Alabama All-Star team in December. Enterprise Head Coach Ben Blackmon will serve as the head football coach for the Alabama All-Star football squad. They will face off against the Mississippi All-Atar football squad in the 37th...
wdhn.com
Ashford shooting guard hits a big 3; earns homecoming crown on the same night
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — One of the best feelings on the basketball court is watching a 3-point shot go into the basket, but what about adding a Homecoming King title to the mix. Drew Hicks, who has down syndrome, is a junior shooting guard at Ashford High School and...
wdhn.com
Troy Cheer places 8th at Nationals
ORLANDO, Fla. (WDHN) — Troy Cheer has had a busy start to the new year. They traveled with the football team who took home the Cure Bowl Trophy in Orlando and then they got to take their own trip to Orlando. As they had the chance to compete at the College Cheerleading Championships.
Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon will lead Alabama squad against Mississippi
Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon has been named head coach for the Alabama All-Star football team for next winter’s 37th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. The game is set to be played Dec. 16 at Southern Mississippi. Also, Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches...
wdhn.com
Jimmy Holley honored for his 44 years of political service
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Coffee County native Jimmy Holley was elected into the Alabama House of Representatives in 1974 where he served until 1994. In 1988 he was elected to serve District 31 in the Alabama State Senate, where he served for 6 terms. Totaling 44 years on the hill.
wdhn.com
Zion Chapel school students to return after storms
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After severe storms damaged parts of the Zion Chapel School in Coffee County on Thursday, students will return to campus starting tomorrow. Classes were held virtually on Friday after the building sustained some extensive damages from Thursday night’s storm. Coffee County Superintendent Kelly...
wdhn.com
Monday Motivational: Finding joy in the New Year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A new year has turned onto the calendars and that means many people aim to accomplish new year’s resolutions. Harolyn Benjamin joined Wake Up Wiregrass to talk about the possibilities of a new year and how you can find joy in the process of bettering yourself.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass Electric to assist with damage in Central Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass Electric Cooperative hit the road Friday morning to help with the storm damage in central Alabama. Two utility crews are helping primarily in the Montgomery area. The storms that passed through Thursday evening left a lot of broken power poles there the latest count...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County residents celebrate the life of W.A. “Trooper” Neal
Luverne resident William Andrew “W.A.” Neal, 72, died peacefully on Jan. 9 at Baptist Medical Center South. He is mourned by family and friends throughout Crenshaw County and beyond, many who say he lived a life of service and left behind big shoes to fill. He went by...
Troy Messenger
Grow Southeast Alabama hosts luncheon for elected officials
Grow Southeast Alabama, an 11-county coalition for economic development in the Wiregrass, held a special luncheon for elected officials of its coalition members – and state officials – in Troy on Jan. 12. The luncheon was held at South Alabama Electric Cooperative in Troy and featured Alabama Senators,...
wdhn.com
Off-and-on rain this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be another chilly night with clear skies and lows dropping to the freezing mark. Monday will quickly warm up from the low 30s to the middle 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and warm with morning lows...
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Imminent in Southern Barbour County
A tornado will be occurring shortly if it is not already occurring just south of Clio. Moving toward Blue Springs in southern Barbour. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. Southeastern Pike County in southeastern Alabama…. Southern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until...
wdhn.com
Several chances for rain this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be several degrees warmer than yesterday as the majority of Wiregrass residents top out in the middle 60s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail. Our first of three systems this week will move through on Tuesday and bring us a 30% chance for showers. We’ll peak in the middle 70s after beginning the morning in the low 50s.
wdhn.com
New circuit judge takes over in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The gavel on the fourth floor of the Houston County Courthouse has officially changed hands. Chris Richardson will take over for longtime Houston County Judge Larry Anderson starting on Monday. Judge Anderson has served as a judge for nearly 27 years and on Friday...
wdhn.com
Local EMS department shutting down
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —South Dale EMS will be closing its doors very soon. According to Bill Pruett with South Dale EMS, the department will be shutting down operations Saturday, January 14. The area of Dale County previously covered by South Dale EMS will be turned over to the...
wdhn.com
Storms cause extensive damage to Zion Chapel school
JACK, Ala. (WDHN) — Zion Chapel school is recovering from the severe storms that swept through Coffee County. Classes were held virtually Friday after the building sustained damages from Thursday night’s storm. School officials discovered that the damage was more extensive than originally thought — multiple awnings were...
wdhn.com
Ariton home hit by a tree; power outage hits Barbour Co. campground
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As the storms ran through the Wiregrass Thursday afternoon, Dale County and Barbour County saw trees down, one tree even hitting an Ariton home, and power outages, one outage killing the power at a popular Barbour County campground. On the 8200 block of Dale County...
wdhn.com
School, local area affected by major storm
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A local school was held up due to the rampaging storms that ripped through the Wiregrass area. Students were still being picked up this evening from Zion Chapel Schools about two hours after normal release time after the school held them back due to the severe weather.
Fort Rucker soldier killed in fight in southeast Alabama
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN) — A Fort Rucker soldier is dead following a fight with another soldier on the military base in southeast Alabama. According to public affairs officer Jimmie Cummings, two soldiers got into a fight, although the nature of the altercation was not specified. One soldier was taken into custody by the Fort […]
