The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Gov. DeSantis Appoints Conservative Activist to Florida School Board To Remove 'Woke' Teachings From School CurriculumToby HazlewoodFlorida State
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Spectacular Waterfront Masterpiece in The Heart of Sarasota, Florida for Sale at $5.5 Million
3940 Elysian Woods Lane Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, Sarasota, Florida is a mature landscaped estate is nestled on 1.47 acres and completely private in a small, gated community with only eight homes, was built with meticulous craftsmanship and bespoke finishes throughout. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, please contact Carissa Pelczynski (Phone: 631-872-3411) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
fox13news.com
Five-O Donut Company expanding to Ellenton
SARASOTA, Fla. - A former fine-dining pastry chef turned "doughnut queen" is broadening her empire into Bradenton and St. Petersburg. If you told Christine Nordstrom that this is what would happen when she first opened the doors of her modest startup in 2017, she would be humbled. "I just come...
luxury-houses.net
A Freshly Remastered Home on Over An Acre of Premium Waterfront with 169 Feet of Direct Water Footage Asks $6.5 Million in Bradenton, Florida
7814 Desoto Memorial Highway Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 7814 Desoto Memorial Highway, Bradenton, Florida is an elegant Cape Cod styled manor was rebuilt in 2022 by Gagne Construction Idyllically poised at the mouth of the Manatee River, enjoy the natural beauty and spectacular water views. This Home in Bradenton offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7814 Desoto Memorial Highway, please contact Kathy Valente (Phone: 941-685-6767) & Gregory Zies (Phone: 941-779-3081) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
businessobserverfl.com
The week brought hotel sale, bookstore news, Publix-anchored shopping center sale
Lay your head: The Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport, a 90-room hotel just off Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, has been sold. To whom and for how much is not known. The firm behind the sale, DSH Hotel Acquisitions, didn’t respond to an email seeking the name of the buyer or the sale price and Lee County property records haven’t been updated. DSH says it marketed the property “confidentially” and that a contract was in place within 60 days. The undisclosed — for now — Florida buyer paid cash.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead
MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The man was reported missing after he had...
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sells
Sarasota locals have dubbed the three-story home on Lido Key "the Pirate House" because of the pirate statue that was a permanent fixture on the balcony. This home offers over 5100 square feet of indoor living space and another 3,000+ square feet of outdoor space including balconies and patios. It is located steps away from Lido Beach with distant views of the Gulf of Mexico. The sunset views must be spectacular! The attached garage provides over 1400 square feet and was featured as a twelve car garage.
wild941.com
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port Pizza
Note From The Author: The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:https://www.marlowes-bbq-and-smoked-meat-pizza.com/, https://www.longislandbros.com/andhttps://boccalupopizza.com/.
Mysuncoast.com
Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets and Sensitive Plants
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents should bring pets inside overnight, and protect plants that are sensitive to cold temperatures. Manatee and Sarasota counties east of I-75 are under a frost advisory until 9 a.m. Sunday. The entire area of Hardee and DeSoto county is under a frost advisory for the same time period.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Largo, FL
Established in 1905, Largo is located in Pinellas County, Florida. It is also the fourth largest city in the Tampa Bay area. Largo is well-known for its scenic parks and beaches and thriving arts and entertainment scene. Largo also features a wide selection of restaurants and retail establishments, making it...
Mysuncoast.com
Increased security measures at this year’s Manatee County Fair in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Gates are now open at the popular Manatee County Fair in Palmetto. There are many attractions and lots of food. To make sure everyone is safe, extra security measures are being taken. There is a lot more law enforcement presence on and around the grounds. New...
Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend
Your Ultimate Guide to Gasparilla Gasparilla is BACK for 2023! The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the quintessential uniquely Tampa holiday, festival, event, party, boat show, costume contest, and most of all party. Don't let the Tampa residents... The post Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Romantic Resort Getaways in Florida
The Don CeSar is an upscale beach resort located on seven miles of white sand beaches in St. Pete Beach. It's a favorite of both travelers and celebrities. With a luxury spa, two pools, and more than a dozen dining options, you'll never run out of ways to relax at this resort. You can enjoy a relaxing massage, a workout in the fitness center, or a day on the sand. As a Four-Diamond resort, the Don CeSar is considered a world-class hotel. It served as a convalescent hospital for military airmen during World War II. Today, the hotel's elegant guest rooms pay homage to the seaside Art Deco era. Many rooms offer private balconies with Gulf views. Select rooms include tea- and coffee-making facilities.
VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire on I-4 in Polk County
A vehicle fire blocked the right lanes of I-4 in Polk County early Monday morning, according to the Flordia Highway Patrol.
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
941area.com
Top 10 Sarasota Restaurants That Should Be On Your 'Places To Go' List in 2023
With 35 miles of coastline and over 725 miles of land, Sarasota County is home to several restaurants serving delicious food. From elegant waterfront eateries to buzzing steakhouses, there are fantastic dining spots for everyone. And hey – all Sarasota restaurants have one thing in common - consistently good quality dishes that satisfy your cravings.
The Daily South
10 Southern Spring Break Destinations Just For Grown Ups—Because Adults Deserve A Break Too
While we’re well past the days of pop quizzes and all-night cram sessions (and good riddance!), there are a few school-year traditions we wouldn’t mind keeping around. Kindergarten naps could make a comeback for one. Something else at the top of that list? Spring break. When the weather warms and flowers begin to bloom, a week of uninterrupted fun is in order. We’ve survived the drab post-holiday months of January and February, and just like restless school kids and burnt-out college students, we deserve some time off to frolic in the sun.
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"
As Cuban migrants flooded Florida shores, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to help local authorities repatriate the migrants. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this escalating issue.
SuncoastPost
Sarasota, FL
