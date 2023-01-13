ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Spectacular Waterfront Masterpiece in The Heart of Sarasota, Florida for Sale at $5.5 Million

3940 Elysian Woods Lane Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, Sarasota, Florida is a mature landscaped estate is nestled on 1.47 acres and completely private in a small, gated community with only eight homes, was built with meticulous craftsmanship and bespoke finishes throughout. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, please contact Carissa Pelczynski (Phone: 631-872-3411) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Five-O Donut Company expanding to Ellenton

SARASOTA, Fla. - A former fine-dining pastry chef turned "doughnut queen" is broadening her empire into Bradenton and St. Petersburg. If you told Christine Nordstrom that this is what would happen when she first opened the doors of her modest startup in 2017, she would be humbled. "I just come...
BRADENTON, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Freshly Remastered Home on Over An Acre of Premium Waterfront with 169 Feet of Direct Water Footage Asks $6.5 Million in Bradenton, Florida

7814 Desoto Memorial Highway Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 7814 Desoto Memorial Highway, Bradenton, Florida is an elegant Cape Cod styled manor was rebuilt in 2022 by Gagne Construction Idyllically poised at the mouth of the Manatee River, enjoy the natural beauty and spectacular water views. This Home in Bradenton offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7814 Desoto Memorial Highway, please contact Kathy Valente (Phone: 941-685-6767) & Gregory Zies (Phone: 941-779-3081) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

The week brought hotel sale, bookstore news, Publix-anchored shopping center sale

Lay your head: The Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport, a 90-room hotel just off Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, has been sold. To whom and for how much is not known. The firm behind the sale, DSH Hotel Acquisitions, didn’t respond to an email seeking the name of the buyer or the sale price and Lee County property records haven’t been updated. DSH says it marketed the property “confidentially” and that a contract was in place within 60 days. The undisclosed — for now — Florida buyer paid cash.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The man was reported missing after he had...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Christine Williams

The Lido Key Pirate House finally sells

Sarasota locals have dubbed the three-story home on Lido Key "the Pirate House" because of the pirate statue that was a permanent fixture on the balcony. This home offers over 5100 square feet of indoor living space and another 3,000+ square feet of outdoor space including balconies and patios. It is located steps away from Lido Beach with distant views of the Gulf of Mexico. The sunset views must be spectacular! The attached garage provides over 1400 square feet and was featured as a twelve car garage.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets and Sensitive Plants

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents should bring pets inside overnight, and protect plants that are sensitive to cold temperatures. Manatee and Sarasota counties east of I-75 are under a frost advisory until 9 a.m. Sunday. The entire area of Hardee and DeSoto county is under a frost advisory for the same time period.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Largo, FL

Established in 1905, Largo is located in Pinellas County, Florida. It is also the fourth largest city in the Tampa Bay area. Largo is well-known for its scenic parks and beaches and thriving arts and entertainment scene. Largo also features a wide selection of restaurants and retail establishments, making it...
LARGO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend

Your Ultimate Guide to Gasparilla Gasparilla is BACK for 2023! The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the quintessential uniquely Tampa holiday, festival, event, party, boat show, costume contest, and most of all party. Don't let the Tampa residents... The post Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
TAMPA, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Romantic Resort Getaways in Florida

The Don CeSar is an upscale beach resort located on seven miles of white sand beaches in St. Pete Beach. It's a favorite of both travelers and celebrities. With a luxury spa, two pools, and more than a dozen dining options, you'll never run out of ways to relax at this resort. You can enjoy a relaxing massage, a workout in the fitness center, or a day on the sand. As a Four-Diamond resort, the Don CeSar is considered a world-class hotel. It served as a convalescent hospital for military airmen during World War II. Today, the hotel's elegant guest rooms pay homage to the seaside Art Deco era. Many rooms offer private balconies with Gulf views. Select rooms include tea- and coffee-making facilities.
FLORIDA STATE
941area.com

Top 10 Sarasota Restaurants That Should Be On Your 'Places To Go' List in 2023

With 35 miles of coastline and over 725 miles of land, Sarasota County is home to several restaurants serving delicious food. From elegant waterfront eateries to buzzing steakhouses, there are fantastic dining spots for everyone. And hey – all Sarasota restaurants have one thing in common - consistently good quality dishes that satisfy your cravings.
SARASOTA, FL
The Daily South

10 Southern Spring Break Destinations Just For Grown Ups—Because Adults Deserve A Break Too

While we’re well past the days of pop quizzes and all-night cram sessions (and good riddance!), there are a few school-year traditions we wouldn’t mind keeping around. Kindergarten naps could make a comeback for one. Something else at the top of that list? Spring break. When the weather warms and flowers begin to bloom, a week of uninterrupted fun is in order. We’ve survived the drab post-holiday months of January and February, and just like restless school kids and burnt-out college students, we deserve some time off to frolic in the sun.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com

