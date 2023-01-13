Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has shared his Hottest 100 list and it includes bangers from Lime Cordiale, Spacey Jane and G Flip. Along with the aforementioned artists, Albanese’s picks included ‘Camp Dog’ by King Stingray, ‘Haircut’ by Alex the Astronaut, ‘Quicksand’ by Hatchie, ‘Free by Florence’ and the Machine, ‘Stars In My Eyes’ by Ball Park Music, ‘The Brown Snake’ by Thelma Plum, and ‘in the wake of your leave’ by Gang of Youths.

12 HOURS AGO