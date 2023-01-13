ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thebrag.com

Molly Meldrum moons fans at Elton John’s Australian farewell tour

While Ian “Molly” Meldrum and Elton John were performing on stage during John’s farewell tour, Molly gave the fans a surprise. Ian “Molly” Meldrum gave fans a shock when he mooned the crowd at Elton John’s farewell concert in Melbourne. Molly first appeared in the crowd at AAMI Park before Elton gave him a shoutout.
The Mustang Bar charges on

On the Mustang Bar’s website stands a New Year’s Eve gig poster with a sting in its tail. The ‘New Year’s Eve Punk Party – Take 2!’ features classic Sex Pistols imagery, with a tag that reads ‘Never mind last year, here’s 2023.’
Anthony Albanese shares his triple j Hottest 100 list

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has shared his Hottest 100 list and it includes bangers from Lime Cordiale, Spacey Jane and G Flip. Along with the aforementioned artists, Albanese’s picks included ‘Camp Dog’ by King Stingray, ‘Haircut’ by Alex the Astronaut, ‘Quicksand’ by Hatchie, ‘Free by Florence’ and the Machine, ‘Stars In My Eyes’ by Ball Park Music, ‘The Brown Snake’ by Thelma Plum, and ‘in the wake of your leave’ by Gang of Youths.

