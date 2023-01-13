Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research had a $65B secret line of credit with FTX: Report
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) reportedly ordered Gary Wang, co-founder of the crypto exchange, to open a $65 billion “secret backdoor line of credit” for Alameda Research, according to FTX attorney Andrew Dietderich. The attorney disclosed the information during a Delaware bankruptcy court hearing on Jan. 11,...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin fails to convince that bottom is in with $12K ‘still likely’
Bitcoin (BTC) may be circling its highest levels in months, but few are convinced that the bull market is back. Ahead of a key weekly close, BTC/USD remains near $21,000, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows, with analysts nervous about the good times ending all too soon. Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
California cannabis producer adopts blockchain to track its weed
A California-based cannabis nursery has turned to blockchain and smart contracts to verify the authenticity of its medicinal plants. The cannabis nursery, known as Mendocino Clone Company, was named in a partnership announcement from the EMTRI project and tech firm Global Compliance Applications on Jan. 13. It will be harnessing...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price blasts past $21K as 3-day short liquidations near $300M
Bitcoin (BTC) continued a stunning comeback on Jan. 14 as $21,000 appeared for the first time since early November. Bitcoin cracks key trend line for first time since $69K. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it hit highs of $21,247 on Bitstamp overnight. The pair had...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
BoE sceptical over digital pound as euro zone backs work on digital euro
LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey questioned the need for a digital pound on Monday just as euro zone finance ministers backed further preparatory work on a digital euro.
CoinTelegraph
How crypto tokens (but not Bitcoin) will outperform stocks in 2023 — Arca’s CIO explains
Digital assets will largely decouple from traditional equity markets in 2023, believes Arca chief investment officer Jeff Dorman. Discussing his outlook for 2023 in a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Dorman argued that as the global economy enters a recession this year, equities will be negatively affected while some cryptocurrencies will perform well. The value of the latter, he explained, is determined not only by macroeconomic factors but also by their utility within their respective ecosystems, which would remain unaltered in a recession.
CoinTelegraph
BTC price cancels FTX losses — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week at new 2023 highs, but still divides opinion after a blistering price rally. In what is shaping up to be the antidote to last year’s slow bleed to lower prices, January has delivered the volatility Bitcoin bulls were hoping for — but can they sustain it?
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price rally over $21K prompts analysts to explore where BTC price might go next
After Bitcoin (BTC) hit a yearly high of $21,095 on Jan. 13, where is it headed next?. Bitcoin is currently witnessing an uptick in bullish momentum after the positively perceived Consumer Price Index (CPI) report was followed by a strong rally across the crypto market. The recent rally in Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
3 blockchain use cases that extend beyond crypto
Blockchain use cases have expanded far beyond cryptocurrency in recent years, with multiple industries embracing the technology in a wide range of fields, including healthcare, logistics and financial services. There are many factors behind the hype. Blockchains are decentralized, transparent and increase the capacity of a whole network, opening a...
CoinTelegraph
Twitter’s crypto price index feature expands to 30 tokens and counting
Twitter has quietly expanded its new crypto feature that enables users to search the price of individual tokens, adding at least another 30 tokens. The new additions are part of the social media giant’s “$Cashtags” feature, announced by the Twitter Business account on Dec. 21. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) were the first to be part of the new feature.
CoinTelegraph
Interest-bearing bonds-backed tokens: Generate yield using tokens backed by sovereign bonds
Vaduz, Liechtenstein, Jan. 13, 2023 – Decentralized finance (DeFi) innovator Mimo is launching “KUMA Protocol” — the first DeFi protocol issuing tokens backed by regulated nonfungible tokens (NFTs) — themselves supported by sovereign bonds. This launch comes as the Financial Market Authority of Liechtenstein approved Mimo for providing blockchain-related services from January 2023.
CoinTelegraph
SBF denies stealing FTX assets, SEC charges Gemini and Genesis, and more: Hodler’s Digest: Jan. 8-14
Sam Bankman-Fried: ‘I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away.’. In a “pre-mortem overview” of FTX’s bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried denied allegations of improper use of customer funds stored with the crypto exchange, attributing responsibility for the company’s dramatic fall to the market crash of 2022 and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s PR campaign against FTX. In Bankman-Fried’s view, a run on the bank turned illiquidity issues into insolvency. Among the latest developments in the bankruptcy proceedings, a bipartisan group of United States senators criticized one of the law firms involved in the case on the grounds of a conflict of interest, and called on the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to appoint an independent examiner into FTX’s activities. Also in the week’s headlines, FTX attorney Andy Dietderich said the company has recovered $5 billion in cash and liquid cryptocurrencies.
CoinTelegraph
Can Canada stay a crypto mining hub after Manitoba’s moratorium?
Canada has remained a peculiar regulatory alternative to the neighboring United States in regard to cryptocurrency. While its licensing process has become more stringent than in some countries, Canada was the first to approve direct crypto exchange-traded funds. State pension funds have invested in digital assets, and crypto mining firms have moved to the country to take advantage of the cool temperatures and cheap energy prices.
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research liquidators lost $72K during fund consolidation attempt
The liquidators of Alameda Research continue to encounter obstacles in their efforts to recover funds for creditors. Crypto analytics firm Arkham disclosed on Twitter that the liquidators lost $72,000 worth of digital assets on the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform Aave while trying to consolidate funds into a single multisignature wallet.
CoinTelegraph
5 altcoins that could breakout if Bitcoin price stays bullish
The cryptocurrency markets have made a strong comeback in the past few days. That drove the total crypto market capitalization to $995 billion on Jan. 14, according to CoinMarketCap data. Bitcoin (BTC) led the recovery from the front, skyrocketing above $21,000 on Jan. 14. After the sharp rally, the big...
CoinTelegraph
EMG launches the world’s first Web3 telco super app, built on blockchain
EMG is ready to take the telecoms industry by storm with the help of Emeldi Group, a seasoned telecoms company with 60 million active users and partners across the globe. As a Web3 company within the Emeldi Group, EMG will leverage Emeldi’s extensive expertise, technology, business relationships, and overall experience to quickly launch and scale, having a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise-grade products and services to institutional world telecom operators.
CoinTelegraph
Total crypto market cap closes in on $1T right as Bitcoin price moves toward $20K
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization reached its highest level in over two months on Jan. 13 after breaking above the $900 billion mark on Jan. 12. While the 15.5% year-to-date gain sounds promising, the level is still 50% below the $1.88 trillion crypto market cap seen before the Terra-Luna ecosystem collapsed in April 2022.
CoinTelegraph
CBDCs not worth the costs and risks, says former BoE advisor
Central banks worldwide are pushing forward with digital asset projects despite the various crypto industry implosions of the past 12 months. China has rolled out its central bank digital currency (CBDC) to several cities and made it available for use at the Winter Olympics. Many other central banks, including the...
Comments / 0