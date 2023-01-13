ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Seattle U defeats New Mexico State 69-66

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby had 27 points in Seattle U’s 69-66 win against New Mexico State on Thursday.

Alex Schumacher made a pair of free throws for Seattle with 11 seconds left to cap the scoring. Marchelus Avery missed a 3-pointer for New Mexico State to end it.

Grigsby added nine rebounds for the Redhawks (13-4, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference). Schumacher scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor and 5 for 7 from the line. Cameron Tyson shot 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Issa Muhammad led the Aggies (7-10, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. DaJuan Gordon also had 11 points for New Mexico State. Xavier Pinson had 10 points and eight assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Browns interview Seahawks' Desai for defensive coordinator

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns began the second week of their search for a new defensive coordinator by interviewing their fourth candidate, Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai. The 39-year-old Desai visited the Browns’ training facility on Monday, two days after the Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs. Desai has been with the Seahawks for one season after serving as Chicago’s defensive coordinator in 2021. He spent nine seasons with the Bears after pursuing a career in academic administration. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski followed up a disappointing season by firing coordinator Joe Woods, who failed to get his unit to play consistently in 2022. Woods was with Cleveland for three seasons.
CLEVELAND, OH
KRQE News 13

Centennial senior named volleyball player of the year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Gatorade New Mexico Volleyball Player of the Year was announced on Friday. The award for the best player in the state, once again, went to Centennial outside hitter Tess Fuqua. Fuqua defended her player of the year title well, as she finished her senior campaign with 621 kills and 231 […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy start to the workweek

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the Borderland area Sunday afternoon, producing strong winds and cooler temperatures. Breezy to windy conditions are still expected Monday, before a much stronger cold front moves in Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to cool to the upper 50s Tuesday, low...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Pasoans sweating over December heating bills

Many El Pasoans are sweating at the price of their residential heating bills this month with some Texas Gas Service customers facing payments of up to $400. Some bills were so surprising, El Pasoans took to social media like the Nextdoor app, a platform where neighbors connect, to see if anyone else was experiencing the same sticker shock.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead after vehicle rolls into ditch in Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle rollover crash in Sunland Park. A vehicle rolled over into an irrigation canal along the 5900 block of Crawford Road, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. One person was confirmed as dead; there were no other […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

1 person injured in rollover crash along I-10 East at Zaragoza

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 10 East at Zaragoza, according to El Paso police. Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 10 at Lee Trevino. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
EL PASO, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy