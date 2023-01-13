ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Sacramento State knocks off Northern Colorado 72-64

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gianni Hunt’s 16 points helped Sacramento State defeat Northern Colorado 72-64 on Thursday.

Hunt also had five assists for the Hornets (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Callum McRae scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds and seven assists. Akolda Mawein recorded 13 points and shot 6 for 9.

The Bears (5-12, 0-5) were led by Dalton Knecht, who posted 16 points and four assists. Northern Colorado also got 12 points from Brock Wisne and Matt Johnson. The Bears prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

2nd Colorado library closes due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — For the second time in a month, a Colorado library has closed its doors to clean up methamphetamine contamination. Officials in the Denver suburb of Englewood shut down the city library last week within a couple of hours of getting test results Wednesday showing that the contamination in the facility’s restrooms exceeded state thresholds, city spokesman Chris Harguth said.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy