ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Woods' buzzer-beater gets Portland State past NAU 75-74

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hunter Woods hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Portland State a 75-74 victory over Northern Arizona 75-74 on Thursday night.

Northern Arizona’s Carson Towt’s free-throw attempt hit the front of the rim with 7.1 to play. Woods grabbed the rebound and passed to Cameron Parker, who dribbled the floor to the left of the arc and then jumped to pass the ball to Woods on the right side of the arc for the game-winner.

Parker had 19 points and 11 assists for the Vikings (8-9, 2-2 Big Sky Conference). Woods finished with 18 points and added five rebounds and three steals Jorell Saterfield was 4-of-11 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Carson Towt led the way for the Lumberjacks (5-13, 1-4) with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Xavier Fuller als had 19 points and six rebounds for Northern Arizona. Liam Lloyd had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Timberlake's 17 lead Towson over Hofstra 68-47

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake scored 17 points to help Towson defeat Hofstra 68-47 on Monday. Timberlake added five rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Cameron Holden scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Charles Thompson shot 4 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding five assists and three blocks. Aaron Estrada led the Pride (12-8, 5-2) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Jaquan Carlos added nine points and five assists for Hofstra. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom also had seven points and nine rebounds. ___
TOWSON, MD
The Associated Press

West Virginia hires DeMarr Johnson as assistant coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has hired DerMarr Johnson as an assistant coach. Huggins announced Johnson’s hiring Monday. It comes after associate coach Larry Harrison was fired last week. Johnson most recently was director of player development at Cincinnati. Johnson played under Huggins at Cincinnati in the 1999-2000 season and spent seven seasons playing in the NBA. He played professionally overseas until 2016 before returning to Cincinnati to complete his undergraduate degree. “Obviously, DerMarr is a guy who I know very well,” Huggins said. “He’s extremely well-liked by former players, coaches and fans alike.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Associated Press

Williams, Davis lead Memphis past Temple, 61-59

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 20 points and Kendric Davis hit the game-winning jump shot with one second remaining as Memphis knocked off Temple 61-59 on Sunday. Williams had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (13-5, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Davis scored 20 points and added three steals. Damian Dunn led the way for the Owls (10-9, 4-2) with 23 points. Temple also got 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks from Nick Jourdain. In addition, Jahlil White finished with eight points and 11 rebounds. Williams scored 13 points in the first half for Memphis, who led 25-23 at halftime. Davis scored 16 second-half points for Memphis to help set up his game-winning shot.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Dentlinger’s 26 help S. Dakota St. beat South Dakota 82-64

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger’s 26 points helped South Dakota State defeat South Dakota 82-64 on Saturday night. Dentlinger also contributed eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits (9-9, 4-2 Summit League). Zeke Mayo scored 19 points while going 6 of 19 from the floor, including 3 for 11 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Matthew Mims was 4-of-14 shooting (3 for 12 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
VERMILLION, SD
The Associated Press

Trade reunites Jasmine Thomas with Sparks coach Curt Miller

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks acquired former All-Star Jasmine Thomas and the 10th overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft from Connecticut on Monday in exchange for center Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the reserved rights to Kianna Smith. The deal is contingent upon physical exams. With the trade, the Sparks hold the 10th, 14th and 26th overall picks in the draft. The deal reunites Thomas with Sparks coach Curt Miller, who coached her for seven of her eight seasons with the Suns. Miller was hired with the Sparks in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position. Fields was promoted to general manager last year. His new role was announced before the Hawks’ game Monday against the Miami Heat. Korver joined the Hawks in July 2022 as director of player affairs and development. He spent the 2021-22 season as a player development assistant with the Brooklyn Nets.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy