Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record

 3 days ago
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 37,989.

Difference: 398 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 24 points Thursday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 119-115 double-overtime loss to Dallas.

James’ scoring average this season: 29.0.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 29.0 points per game, with 399 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James 14 more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaker game Feb. 9 at home against Milwaukee.

Next Lakers game: Sunday at home against Philadelphia.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

