Effective: 2023-01-16 08:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The strong winds will impact travel on portions of Highways 14 and 138.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO