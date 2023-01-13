ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-16 08:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The strong winds will impact travel on portions of Highways 14 and 138.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-16 08:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-16 02:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Southern Salinas Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...The Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and interior San Luis Obispo County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

