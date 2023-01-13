Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 08:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The strong winds will impact travel on portions of Highways 14 and 138.
Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 08:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 02:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Southern Salinas Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...The Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and interior San Luis Obispo County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
