FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz. — Before he was sworn in Tuesday afternoon, the new president for one of the largest tribes in the country looked confident, maybe a little nervous. Buu Van Nygren was wearing his signature outfit, a navy blue suit with a light blue button up and a red coral necklace, as he paced the hallway, located just off the main stage. He shook his arms and shoulders before turning around to walk back up the hallway.

FORT DEFIANCE, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO