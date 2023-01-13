ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinley County, NM

gallupsun.com

Man shot during New Year’s Eve argument

Two men got into an argument over rent, and it ended with one man, Lazaro Lutsie, shooting the other in the head. On Dec. 31, around 6 pm, McKinley County Sheriff’s deputies were called to 702 Pillar Ave. in Gamerco when they received the call about a possible gunshot victim.
GAMERCO, NM
KRQE News 13

Shiprock woman convicted for stabbing police officer

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A Shiprock woman will spend nearly six years in prison for stabbing a Navajo Police officer in the leg. Police responded to a fight at Faith Sullivan’s home in June. Federal prosecutors say she pulled a knife and swung it at an officer. The officer tackled her but got stabbed in the […]
SHIPROCK, NM
Buffalo's Fire

Navajo Nation swears in historic president, vice president

FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz. — Before he was sworn in Tuesday afternoon, the new president for one of the largest tribes in the country looked confident, maybe a little nervous. Buu Van Nygren was wearing his signature outfit, a navy blue suit with a light blue button up and a red coral necklace, as he paced the hallway, located just off the main stage. He shook his arms and shoulders before turning around to walk back up the hallway.
FORT DEFIANCE, AZ
gallupsun.com

'Dark Winds' blowing into Gallup

A dark wind will blow through Gallup Jan. 20, but it’s nothing to be afraid of. It’s just a film crew for the AMC TV series Dark Winds. The series is based on the late Tony Hillerman’s novels of murder in the Four Corners in the 1970s. The location crew has asked for permission to shoot local color – small scenes and establishing shots – around town during the day.
GALLUP, NM

