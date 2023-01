OREM, Utah (AP)Cameron Tyson tallied 20 points, Riley Grigsby scored 19 and Seattle University beat Utah Valley 85-80 on Saturday night, snapping the Wolverines’ 11-game win streak. Tyson hit three 3-pointers and all 11 of his free throws for the Redhawks (14-4, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference), who have won...

OREM, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO