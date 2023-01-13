Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer “Didn’t Particularly Care” For Jerry Lawler’s Insults
A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on Jerry Lawler’s announce table insults during their in-ring career and says they “didn’t particularly care” for them. The Attitude Era in WWE was very much a different time. Things that made TV in the late nineties would have people hauled across hot coals in this day and age. One of those who enjoyed pushing the boundaries each week from the commentary table was Jerry Lawler.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Addresses Triple H Burying Them On Live TV
Triple H is known for having a sense of humor and there was once a memorable backstage line on WWE TV that is remembered for going a bit too far with a joke. There was a backstage segment on Raw in 2006 where former Raw GM Eric Bischoff was talking to Chris Masters about Eric’s new book. At the time, Masters was visibly smaller than he was in the past because he had come back from rehab following a painkiller addiction problem. The segment led to D-Generation X’s Triple H and Shawn Michaels walking up to them for some banter.
Yardbarker
Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System sue to block Vince McMahon from regaining control and selling WWE
Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System has filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon after being voted back on to the WWE Board of Directors to become the Board's Executive Chairman. The original board unanimously voted against McMahon’s return. Still, because he is the majority shareholder of the company, he...
wrestletalk.com
Saraya Wants This Former WWE Star In AEW
Since making her debut in AEW back at the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite in September, Saraya has been one of the most prominent names in the company’s women’s division. She wrestled her first match in almost five years back at AEW Full Gear, when she defeated Britt Baker.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Becomes New Authority Figure For Impact Wrestling
You never know who’s going to show up when you watch a wrestling pay-per-view and recently Santino Marella shocked fans when he appeared at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill event. During the show Marella was revealed to be the new Director of Authority as he’s replacing Scott D’Amore who Bully Ray recently put through a table.
wrestletalk.com
MJF Breaks Character With Message Supporting Fellow AEW Star
AEW World Champion MJF broke character to support a fellow AEW star in a now-deleted tweet. MJF almost always posts on social media in character, making it all the more interesting when he doesn’t. On the January 13 edition of AEW Rampage, Anna Jay & Tay Melo battled Ruby...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes Big Decision On Future Of Two Championships
Find out what Triple H has decided regarding the future of two championships in WWE as the WrestleMania season is nearly here!. According to today’s (January 16) Observer Daily Update, penned by Dave Meltzer, a decision for the time being on the future of the WWE Tag Team Championships.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer From First Ever Raw To Appear On 30th Anniversary Show
A WWE Hall of Famer who appeared on the inaugural edition of Monday Night Raw will be present for the show’s 30th anniversary according to a new report. On the 11th of January 1993, the wrestling world changed forever when WWE debuted Raw – uncut, uncooked, uncensored – from the Manhattan Center in New York City. On that first edition, there happened to be some stars that would go on to become icons in the company and some that very much wouldn’t.
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Wardlow Could Have Backstage Heat In AEW
Wardlow was one of AEW’s very own homegrown stars who showed quite the promise. He was heavily pushed in 2022, as the past year saw him have a feud with MJF, a short stint with the TNT championship, and a storyline with Samoa Joe. Despite receiving heavy screen time...
stillrealtous.com
Released Star Reveals Moment He Knew WWE Was Burying Him
Over the last few years fans have seen quite a few NXT stars get called up to the main roster, and there seemed to be a lot of excitement when it came to Sanity getting called up. Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain and Nikki Cross had been working well as a unit in NXT, but their main roster run didn’t go quite so well.
ringsidenews.com
Likely Spoiler On WWE’s WrestleMania Plan For Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt made a surprsing comeback during the Extreme Rules premium live event, which had a significant impact on Friday Night Smackdown. Fans are still getting used to his new persona, which is becoming increasingly disturbing as the weeks go by. With WrestleMania 39 set to take place this year, it seems WWE has interesting plans for Wyatt.
tjrwrestling.net
Iconic WWE Women’s Champion Makes Shock Impact Wrestling Return (SPOILER)
A familiar face was back in the ring for Impact Wrestling during the company’s most recent television tapings. At the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past Friday night in Atlanta, Mickie James defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to become the Knockouts Champion. The match had a special stipulation because if Mickie lost then she would retire per the stipulation that she came up with as part of the “The Last Rodeo” storyline.
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Reveals They Spoke To WWE Following Departure
Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Frankie Kazarian announced during the IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view that he had signed a long term contract with IMPACT Wreslting. It was later confirmed that the story Kazarian said in his promo, about him requesting his release from AEW to join IMPACT, was true.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Drops Cryptic Message After Controversial WWE Release
Mandy Rose has moved on from her days in WWE competing as an in-ring competitor to pursue other ventures. However, she recently dropped a cryptic message indicating revenge and karma are on her mind. The former Golden Goddess was reigning atop the women’s division as one of the most dominant...
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Documentarian On WWE Return: ‘I Think He Honestly Kind Of Lost It’ At Triple H Success
A Vince McMahon documentarian comments on Vince’s WWE return, what he thinks his current motivations are and the future of the series. The executive producer behind a Vince McMahon docu-series that was announced by the company prior to his retirement has commented on the future of the project. Bill...
