Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
TMZ.com
Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend
Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023
A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands. Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.
Boxing Scene
KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul
KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking
If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya sets Monday deadline for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia contract to be sent
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya, the promoter for Ryan Garcia, says he’s not yet received a contract for the Gervonta Davis fight, and he’s now set a deadline for this Monday, or he’s “moving on” in another direction for Kingry’s next fight. The deal was supposedly done, but without a contract, it wasn’t.
MMAmania.com
Dana White reveals Heavyweight Jon Jones has signed new eight-fight contract
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, is finally headed back to the Octagon after a frustrating three-year layoff. And — perhaps making up for that swath of inactivity — has been inked to a long-term deal that will keep him a UFC fighter for the foreseeable future.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jon Jones confirms UFC 285 heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane
The mixed martial arts (MMA) world witnessed a leak of all leaks Saturday afternoon when T-Mobile Arena showcased a UFC 285 fight banner featuring Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas. Speculation grew as most thought this was an ultimate photoshop troll...
worldboxingnews.net
Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight
World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr could earn Gennadiy Golovkin fight by beating Smith on Jan.21
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr could put himself in position for a lucrative title shot against IBF & WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin if he smashes Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith to bits next Saturday night, on January 21st, in a clash on DAZN at the AO Arena, in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez On Why Showdown Against Charlo Hasn't Materialized: 'Charlo Is A P-ssy'
For the better part of the past year, Jermall Charlo has vacillated between moving up in weight to face David Benavidez or remain at 160 pounds. Although the truculent WBC middleweight titlist has continued to brazenly call out his budding rival, he hasn't been totally committed to the idea. Benavidez,...
sportszion.com
KSI believes boxing bout vs Jake Paul would be ‘even bigger’ than Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
KSI faced FaZe Temperrr for the MF cruiserweight title at the Wembley Arena in London and secured a dominating first-round KO victory against the Brazilian YouTuber. Prior to the fight, the British YouTuber spoke with BoxingScence.com about his intention to compete in at least three boxing events this year. “First...
Curtis Blaydes offers response to Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news: “I get why Gane got the shot and it wasn’t based off meritocracy”
Top five-ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has reacted to the Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news. Francis Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, has been released after failed negotiations. Gane and Jones will be sharing the Octagon at UFC 285 on March 4. The winner will be crowned the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney says Devin could fight Shakur Stevenson at 147 in future
By Jim Calfa: Bill Haney says that a fight between his son Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson will happen at 140 or, more likely, at 147. Next up for undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is Vasyl Lomachenko in May, possibly in Saudi Arabia, according to Bill. He says that could be Devin’s last fight at 135 because he’s outgrown the division.
