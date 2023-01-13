ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend

Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023

A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands. Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.
Boxing Scene

KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul

KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
TEXAS STATE
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’

Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights

Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
MMA Fighting

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights

Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
worldboxingnews.net

Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight

World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr could earn Gennadiy Golovkin fight by beating Smith on Jan.21

By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr could put himself in position for a lucrative title shot against IBF & WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin if he smashes Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith to bits next Saturday night, on January 21st, in a clash on DAZN at the AO Arena, in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene

Benavidez On Why Showdown Against Charlo Hasn't Materialized: 'Charlo Is A P-ssy'

For the better part of the past year, Jermall Charlo has vacillated between moving up in weight to face David Benavidez or remain at 160 pounds. Although the truculent WBC middleweight titlist has continued to brazenly call out his budding rival, he hasn't been totally committed to the idea. Benavidez,...
BoxingNews24.com

Bill Haney says Devin could fight Shakur Stevenson at 147 in future

By Jim Calfa: Bill Haney says that a fight between his son Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson will happen at 140 or, more likely, at 147. Next up for undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is Vasyl Lomachenko in May, possibly in Saudi Arabia, according to Bill. He says that could be Devin’s last fight at 135 because he’s outgrown the division.

