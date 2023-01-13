Governor appoints three to Public Regulation Commission, signs executive order creating Tribal Advisory Council

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The governor's budget is $9.4 billion and she wants $1 billion to go right back to New Mexicans. This is something House Republicans are on board with. “This is the taxpayers' money. Right? And I think taxpayers have and families have a better idea of how to spend that money than the government,” Rep. Jason Harper from Sandoval County said.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO