Governor appoints three to Public Regulation Commission, signs executive order creating Tribal Advisory Council

Up To $1,500 in Tax Rebates: New Mexico Governor Proposes
Governor Lujan Grisham has proposed up to $1,500 in tax rebates for the residents of New Mexico. According to the governor’s proposal, a $1 billion budget would be allocated for the rebates. According to the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state has a budget of $9.4 billion....
What key issues will New Mexico lawmakers debate in 2023?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 60 day legislative session starting Tuesday, January 17, New Mexico’s lawmakers are going to be working to get a wide range of bills passed. Already, nearly 100 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. So what should we expect? To find out, KRQE News 13 looked through […]
New Mexico lawmakers seek to prohibit local abortion bans
SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Local governments across New Mexico would be prohibited from placing restrictions on abortion access under initiatives outlined by Democratic state legislators Friday. A companion initiative aims to protect doctors who perform abortion and patients from harassment and investigations by out-of-state interests. The...
Lujan Grisham names retired colonel to head Veterans Services
Retired U.S. Army Col. Donnie Quintana will be the new secretary of the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday. Quintana, a 35-year military veteran with leadership experience in state government and the New Mexico National Guard, has served as deputy secretary and interim leader of the department since late October, working with former Secretary Sonya Smith and staff “to ensure a smooth and effective transition of leadership,” the governor’s office said in a news release.
Policy imperils stray cattle in New Mexico | GABEL
Last spring, a chopper banked and rounded a towering rocky outcrop in the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico. It is incredibly rough terrain with towering rock walls and deep coulees, a river snaking through it. As the chopper rose over the last ridge and dropped below into the river bottom, the snipers took their positions. They were government gunmen in a USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) helicopter.
A Tribal Education Trust Fund guarantees a fundamental right
Jonah Chino prepares her daughter Kailani Mariano before a traditional song and dance at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) As former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and current chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG), I am forever grateful to...
New Mexico house bill proposes changes to state primary elections
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico House bill proposing changes to state primary elections will be reintroduced at the 2023 legislative session. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections.
New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee releases proposal for $9.4 billion budget
Thursday, the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) released it's $9.4 billion dollar budget recommendation.
New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan
“The goal of this limited student debt cancellation program is to give some financial help and breathing room to families and vulnerable borrowers who are recovering from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic,” said Attorney General Raúl Torrez, “This program would benefit so many New Mexican students and their families and is exactly the kind of relief the federal government should be providing.”
New Mexico ranchers want EPA to crack down on oil and gas emissions
The proposed rules would force oil and gas companies to do more to manage methane leaks.
UNM creating largest periodic table in New Mexico
If you've ever wanted to see a huge periodic table, UNM is working to fulfill your dream!
Eastern New Mexico is restricting abortion — one ordinance at a time
PORTALES — Eastern New Mexico, the latest battleground in New Mexico’s fight over abortion, drew 100 people from across the state on Tuesday as Roosevelt County Commissioners overwhelmingly passed an ordinance to severely limit access to reproductive rights. The county is one of several communities on the Texas...
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposes $750 tax rebate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The governor's budget is $9.4 billion and she wants $1 billion to go right back to New Mexicans. This is something House Republicans are on board with. “This is the taxpayers' money. Right? And I think taxpayers have and families have a better idea of how to spend that money than the government,” Rep. Jason Harper from Sandoval County said.
New Mexico House Bill 50 aims to remove large-capacity gun magazines
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We are now less than a week away from the legislative session, and a new bill being proposed is focusing on banning large-capacity gun magazines in New Mexico. “As I'm looking, there is not one gun in this cabinet that would be allowed under the proposed...
SNAP benefits to return to normal
An increase in SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be coming to an end.
U.S. border authorities roll out updated pursuit policy
U.S. border authorities announced changes to their policy for pursuing smugglers and other crime suspects on Wednesday, following an extensive review and criticism by immigrant advocates who pointed to cases in which passengers died when drivers fled law enforcement.
$1,000 in Tax Relief: Still Available for New Mexico Residents
New Mexico residents can still apply for a $1,000 relief payment by submitting their tax returns. The U.S. Sun state in their article published on January 4, 2023 that as of August 15, 2022, 2.4 million rebates have been issued to residents of New Mexico. $20 million is allocated for these payments, which are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Despite massive rains in western states, New Mexico remains ‘abnormally dry’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While western states like California and Nevada recently got soaked, New Mexico hasn’t seen nearly as much rain. And, in fact, most of the state remains ‘abnormally dry’ or in drought. As of the second week of January, about 91% of New Mexico was at least drier than normal, according to the U.S […]
No eyes on the skies
ARTESIA, N.M. — To the naked eye, the oil storage tanks at the well site look normal. Then Charlie Barrett pulls out his specialized camera and trains the lens on a tall and narrow pipe used to vent or flare gases. “There, it’s emitting,” he says, pointing out a...
Tracking the Rio Grande’s Snowpack
01.13.23 – In conversation with Our Land’s Laura Paskus, Angus Goodbody, a hydrologist with Water and Climate Services at the National Water and Climate Center, and Jaz Ammon, a water supply specialist with the New Mexico Snow Survey Program, talk about conditions in the Rio Grande Basin and what they could mean for water supply in the spring and summer.
