ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor appoints three to Public Regulation Commission, signs executive order creating Tribal Advisory Council

By Gallupsun Staff
gallupsun.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
southarkansassun.com

Up To $1,500 in Tax Rebates: New Mexico Governor Proposes

Governor Lujan Grisham has proposed up to $1,500 in tax rebates for the residents of New Mexico. According to the governor’s proposal, a $1 billion budget would be allocated for the rebates. According to the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state has a budget of $9.4 billion....
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

What key issues will New Mexico lawmakers debate in 2023?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 60 day legislative session starting Tuesday, January 17, New Mexico’s lawmakers are going to be working to get a wide range of bills passed. Already, nearly 100 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. So what should we expect? To find out, KRQE News 13 looked through […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
americanmilitarynews.com

Lujan Grisham names retired colonel to head Veterans Services

Retired U.S. Army Col. Donnie Quintana will be the new secretary of the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday. Quintana, a 35-year military veteran with leadership experience in state government and the New Mexico National Guard, has served as deputy secretary and interim leader of the department since late October, working with former Secretary Sonya Smith and staff “to ensure a smooth and effective transition of leadership,” the governor’s office said in a news release.
NEW MEXICO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Policy imperils stray cattle in New Mexico | GABEL

Last spring, a chopper banked and rounded a towering rocky outcrop in the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico. It is incredibly rough terrain with towering rock walls and deep coulees, a river snaking through it. As the chopper rose over the last ridge and dropped below into the river bottom, the snipers took their positions. They were government gunmen in a USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) helicopter.
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A Tribal Education Trust Fund guarantees a fundamental right

Jonah Chino prepares her daughter Kailani Mariano before a traditional song and dance at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) As former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and current chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG), I am forever grateful to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico house bill proposes changes to state primary elections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico House bill proposing changes to state primary elections will be reintroduced at the 2023 legislative session. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan

“The goal of this limited student debt cancellation program is to give some financial help and breathing room to families and vulnerable borrowers who are recovering from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic,” said Attorney General Raúl Torrez, “This program would benefit so many New Mexican students and their families and is exactly the kind of relief the federal government should be providing.”
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposes $750 tax rebate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The governor's budget is $9.4 billion and she wants $1 billion to go right back to New Mexicans. This is something House Republicans are on board with. “This is the taxpayers' money. Right? And I think taxpayers have and families have a better idea of how to spend that money than the government,” Rep. Jason Harper from Sandoval County said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

U.S. border authorities roll out updated pursuit policy

U.S. border authorities announced changes to their policy for pursuing smugglers and other crime suspects on Wednesday, following an extensive review and criticism by immigrant advocates who pointed to cases in which passengers died when drivers fled law enforcement.
TEXAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

$1,000 in Tax Relief: Still Available for New Mexico Residents

New Mexico residents can still apply for a $1,000 relief payment by submitting their tax returns. The U.S. Sun state in their article published on January 4, 2023 that as of August 15, 2022, 2.4 million rebates have been issued to residents of New Mexico. $20 million is allocated for these payments, which are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
NEW MEXICO STATE
searchlightnm.org

No eyes on the skies

ARTESIA, N.M. — To the naked eye, the oil storage tanks at the well site look normal. Then Charlie Barrett pulls out his specialized camera and trains the lens on a tall and narrow pipe used to vent or flare gases. “There, it’s emitting,” he says, pointing out a...
NEW MEXICO STATE
newmexicopbs.org

Tracking the Rio Grande’s Snowpack

01.13.23 – In conversation with Our Land’s Laura Paskus, Angus Goodbody, a hydrologist with Water and Climate Services at the National Water and Climate Center, and Jaz Ammon, a water supply specialist with the New Mexico Snow Survey Program, talk about conditions in the Rio Grande Basin and what they could mean for water supply in the spring and summer.
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy