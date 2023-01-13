ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Record News

SOCCER ROUNDUP: Coyotes edge rival Raiders, 1-0

Juan Corona scored off a rebound in the 54th minute, accounting for the only goal in Wichita Falls High’s 1-0 victory against rival Rider on Friday at the MSU Showcase.  It’s the only time the two rivals will meet this season now that they’re in different classifications.  The Coyotes went 2-1-1 during the showcase,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

